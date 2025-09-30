- 개요
EFC-PA: Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate
EFC-PA 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.44이고 고가는 25.49이었습니다.
Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is EFC-PA stock price today?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate stock is priced at 25.46 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.43, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EFC-PA shows these updates.
Does Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate stock pay dividends?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate is currently valued at 25.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.00% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PA movements.
How to buy EFC-PA stock?
You can buy Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate shares at the current price of 25.46. Orders are usually placed near 25.46 or 25.76, while 4 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow EFC-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFC-PA stock?
Investing in Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 24.60 - 25.60 and current price 25.46. Many compare 0.32% and 2.00% before placing orders at 25.46 or 25.76. Explore the EFC-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 25.60. Within 24.60 - 25.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate performance using the live chart.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PA) over the year was 24.60. Comparing it with the current 25.46 and 24.60 - 25.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFC-PA stock split?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.43, and 2.00% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.43
- 시가
- 25.44
- Bid
- 25.46
- Ask
- 25.76
- 저가
- 25.44
- 고가
- 25.49
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- 0.12%
- 월 변동
- 0.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.00%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4