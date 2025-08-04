Currencies / BMRN
BMRN: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
54.34 USD 1.20 (2.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BMRN exchange rate has changed by 2.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.15 and at a high of 54.35.
Follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
53.15 54.35
Year Range
52.94 73.51
- Previous Close
- 53.14
- Open
- 53.20
- Bid
- 54.34
- Ask
- 54.64
- Low
- 53.15
- High
- 54.35
- Volume
- 1.850 K
- Daily Change
- 2.26%
- Month Change
- -6.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.59%
- Year Change
- -22.74%
