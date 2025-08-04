QuotesSections
BMRN: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

54.34 USD 1.20 (2.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BMRN exchange rate has changed by 2.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.15 and at a high of 54.35.

Follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
53.15 54.35
Year Range
52.94 73.51
Previous Close
53.14
Open
53.20
Bid
54.34
Ask
54.64
Low
53.15
High
54.35
Volume
1.850 K
Daily Change
2.26%
Month Change
-6.95%
6 Months Change
-22.59%
Year Change
-22.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%