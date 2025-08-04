Devises / BMRN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BMRN: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
54.36 USD 0.78 (1.41%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BMRN a changé de -1.41% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 54.21 et à un maximum de 55.52.
Suivez la dynamique BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BMRN Nouvelles
- Why BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Biomarin at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock?
- PTC Therapeutics To Challenge BioMarin's Metabolic Disorder Treatment - BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- This Duolingo Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- BioMarin’s PKU drug shows nearly 50% blood Phe reduction in teens
- BioMarin (BMRN) Down 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Here's Why BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is a Strong Value Stock
- Here's Why BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is a Strong Growth Stock
- BioMarin stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Oppenheimer on Voxzogo strength
- BioMarin stock price target raised to $95 by Bernstein following Inozyme acquisition
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Why BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Why BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- BioMarin Discontinues Preclinical Drug Candidate, Advances BMN 333 Toward 2030 - BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- BioMarin Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Stock Gains on Raised '25 View
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/5/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BioMarin (BMRN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 16%
- BioMarin (BMRN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- BioMarin (BMRN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Biomarin beats Q2 2025 estimates, stock rises
Range quotidien
54.21 55.52
Range Annuel
52.94 73.51
- Clôture Précédente
- 55.14
- Ouverture
- 55.52
- Bid
- 54.36
- Ask
- 54.66
- Plus Bas
- 54.21
- Plus Haut
- 55.52
- Volume
- 3.583 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.41%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.92%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -22.56%
- Changement Annuel
- -22.71%
20 septembre, samedi