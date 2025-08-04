CotationsSections
Devises / BMRN
Retour à Actions

BMRN: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

54.36 USD 0.78 (1.41%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BMRN a changé de -1.41% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 54.21 et à un maximum de 55.52.

Suivez la dynamique BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BMRN Nouvelles

Range quotidien
54.21 55.52
Range Annuel
52.94 73.51
Clôture Précédente
55.14
Ouverture
55.52
Bid
54.36
Ask
54.66
Plus Bas
54.21
Plus Haut
55.52
Volume
3.583 K
Changement quotidien
-1.41%
Changement Mensuel
-6.92%
Changement à 6 Mois
-22.56%
Changement Annuel
-22.71%
20 septembre, samedi