BIAFW: bioAffinity Technologies Inc - Warrant

0.1100 USD 0.0200 (22.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BIAFW exchange rate has changed by 22.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1100 and at a high of 0.1100.

Follow bioAffinity Technologies Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1100 0.1100
Year Range
0.0525 2.4400
Previous Close
0.0900
Open
0.1100
Bid
0.1100
Ask
0.1130
Low
0.1100
High
0.1100
Volume
1
Daily Change
22.22%
Month Change
10.00%
6 Months Change
-60.71%
Year Change
-90.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev