APO: Apollo Global Management Inc (New)
138.52 USD 0.48 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APO exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 137.98 and at a high of 139.54.
Follow Apollo Global Management Inc (New) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APO News
- Apollo Global Management explores sale of AOL at $1.5 billion - WSJ
- Apollo at Bank of America Conference: Strategic Insights in Europe and Beyond
- AI Bubble Fears Grow as Valuations Mirror Dot-Com Era - TipRanks.com
- Liquidity, Macro And Valuations Are Warning You
- First Brands Group debt targeted by Apollo Global Management - report
- Apollo's $2B Power Play Ends in Surprise Exit--Top Dealmaker Walks After Massive Payout
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- MidCap Financial Investment appoints Joseph Durkin as chief accounting officer
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- RWE and Apollo Global Management to establish joint venture
- Berkshire Hathaway, Raymond James Financial, Apollo Global And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- 3 ‘Boring’ Stocks Analysts Say Could Quietly Outperform Google Stock - TipRanks.com
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Irth Capital raising assets for constructivist fund, Abbot to lead effort
- Wall Street's $5M Secret: How the Ultra-Rich Get First Dibs on Private Equity Gold
- My Top 2 Dividend Picks To Capture $100 Trillion In Secular Growth
- Apollo Wraps Up Bridge Buyout, Expands Real Estate Platform
- Apollo considered M&G as potential takeover target before PIC deal - FT
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Air Lease after $65-a-share takeover deal
- IWR Vs. IJH: Mid-Cap Exposure For Long-Term Growth With IJH (NYSEARCA:IWR)
- BLK Deepens Private Markets Footprint, Completes ElmTree Buyout
- Wall Street Wants to Own Football--Apollo's $5 Billion Power Play Begins
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Air Lease stock to Hold after acquisition news
- Apollo to launch $5bn sports investment vehicle for stakes and lending - FT
Daily Range
137.98 139.54
Year Range
102.58 189.47
- Previous Close
- 138.04
- Open
- 138.75
- Bid
- 138.52
- Ask
- 138.82
- Low
- 137.98
- High
- 139.54
- Volume
- 4.636 K
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.40%
- Year Change
- 9.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%