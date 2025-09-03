货币 / APO
APO: Apollo Global Management Inc (New)
140.03 USD 1.51 (1.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APO汇率已更改1.09%。当日，交易品种以低点138.41和高点140.24进行交易。
关注Apollo Global Management Inc (New)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
APO新闻
- Apollo Global Management考虑以15亿美元出售AOL - 华尔街日报
- 阿波罗在美国银行会议上：欧洲及全球战略洞察
- AI Bubble Fears Grow as Valuations Mirror Dot-Com Era - TipRanks.com
- 沙特金融科技公司Tamara获得24亿美元资产支持融资
- Liquidity, Macro And Valuations Are Warning You
- 阿波罗全球管理公司据报道做空First Brands Group债务
- Apollo's $2B Power Play Ends in Surprise Exit--Top Dealmaker Walks After Massive Payout
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- MidCap Financial Investment任命Joseph Durkin为首席会计官
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- RWE and Apollo Global Management to establish joint venture
- Berkshire Hathaway, Raymond James Financial, Apollo Global And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- 3 ‘Boring’ Stocks Analysts Say Could Quietly Outperform Google Stock - TipRanks.com
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Irth Capital raising assets for constructivist fund, Abbot to lead effort
- Wall Street's $5M Secret: How the Ultra-Rich Get First Dibs on Private Equity Gold
- My Top 2 Dividend Picks To Capture $100 Trillion In Secular Growth
- Apollo Wraps Up Bridge Buyout, Expands Real Estate Platform
- Apollo considered M&G as potential takeover target before PIC deal - FT
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Air Lease after $65-a-share takeover deal
日范围
138.41 140.24
年范围
102.58 189.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 138.52
- 开盘价
- 139.00
- 卖价
- 140.03
- 买价
- 140.33
- 最低价
- 138.41
- 最高价
- 140.24
- 交易量
- 4.932 K
- 日变化
- 1.09%
- 月变化
- 4.34%
- 6个月变化
- 2.50%
- 年变化
- 11.14%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值