Moedas / APO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
APO: Apollo Global Management Inc (New)
138.81 USD 1.22 (0.87%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APO para hoje mudou para -0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 136.37 e o mais alto foi 143.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Apollo Global Management Inc (New). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APO Notícias
- Should You Invest in Blackstone Despite Its Premium Valuation?
- Apollo Global Management estuda venda da AOL por US$ 1,5 bilhão
- Apollo Global Management explores sale of AOL at $1.5 billion - WSJ
- Apollo na conferência do Bank of America: Insights estratégicos na Europa e além
- Apollo at Bank of America Conference: Strategic Insights in Europe and Beyond
- AI Bubble Fears Grow as Valuations Mirror Dot-Com Era - TipRanks.com
- Fintech saudita Tamara obtém linha de crédito de US$ 2,4 bilhões
- Liquidity, Macro And Valuations Are Warning You
- Apollo Global Management mira dívida da First Brands Group, diz relatório
- First Brands Group debt targeted by Apollo Global Management - report
- Apollo's $2B Power Play Ends in Surprise Exit--Top Dealmaker Walks After Massive Payout
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- MidCap Financial Investment nomeia Joseph Durkin como diretor de contabilidade
- MidCap Financial Investment appoints Joseph Durkin as chief accounting officer
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- RWE and Apollo Global Management to establish joint venture
- Berkshire Hathaway, Raymond James Financial, Apollo Global And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- 3 ‘Boring’ Stocks Analysts Say Could Quietly Outperform Google Stock - TipRanks.com
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Irth Capital raising assets for constructivist fund, Abbot to lead effort
- Wall Street's $5M Secret: How the Ultra-Rich Get First Dibs on Private Equity Gold
- My Top 2 Dividend Picks To Capture $100 Trillion In Secular Growth
- Apollo Wraps Up Bridge Buyout, Expands Real Estate Platform
- Apollo considered M&G as potential takeover target before PIC deal - FT
Faixa diária
136.37 143.74
Faixa anual
102.58 189.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 140.03
- Open
- 140.53
- Bid
- 138.81
- Ask
- 139.11
- Low
- 136.37
- High
- 143.74
- Volume
- 10.504 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.87%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.43%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.61%
- Mudança anual
- 10.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh