APO: Apollo Global Management Inc (New)
144.69 USD 1.19 (0.83%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de APO a changé de 0.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 143.66 et à un maximum de 145.38.
Suivez la dynamique Apollo Global Management Inc (New). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
APO Nouvelles
- Apollo en négociations exclusives pour acquérir une participation majoritaire dans l’Atletico Madrid
- L’action RWE conserve sa recommandation d’achat chez Berenberg après la coentreprise avec Apollo
- Wall Street Giant Taps Insurers for $10B in “Private Credit Magic”
- Should You Invest in Blackstone Despite Its Premium Valuation?
- Apollo Global Management envisage la vente d’AOL à 1,5 milliard $ - WSJ
- Apollo à la conférence de Bank of America : Perspectives stratégiques en Europe et au-delà
- AI Bubble Fears Grow as Valuations Mirror Dot-Com Era - TipRanks.com
- La fintech saoudienne Tamara obtient une facilité adossée à des actifs de 2,4 milliards $
- Liquidity, Macro And Valuations Are Warning You
- La dette de First Brands Group ciblée par Apollo Global Management - rapport
- Apollo's $2B Power Play Ends in Surprise Exit--Top Dealmaker Walks After Massive Payout
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- MidCap Financial Investment nomme Joseph Durkin au poste de directeur comptable
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Berkshire Hathaway, Raymond James Financial, Apollo Global And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- 3 ‘Boring’ Stocks Analysts Say Could Quietly Outperform Google Stock - TipRanks.com
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Irth Capital raising assets for constructivist fund, Abbot to lead effort
Range quotidien
143.66 145.38
Range Annuel
102.58 189.47
- Clôture Précédente
- 143.50
- Ouverture
- 144.59
- Bid
- 144.69
- Ask
- 144.99
- Plus Bas
- 143.66
- Plus Haut
- 145.38
- Volume
- 6.184 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.83%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.81%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 5.91%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.84%
20 septembre, samedi