CotationsSections
Devises / APO
Retour à Actions

APO: Apollo Global Management Inc (New)

144.69 USD 1.19 (0.83%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de APO a changé de 0.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 143.66 et à un maximum de 145.38.

Suivez la dynamique Apollo Global Management Inc (New). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APO Nouvelles

Range quotidien
143.66 145.38
Range Annuel
102.58 189.47
Clôture Précédente
143.50
Ouverture
144.59
Bid
144.69
Ask
144.99
Plus Bas
143.66
Plus Haut
145.38
Volume
6.184 K
Changement quotidien
0.83%
Changement Mensuel
7.81%
Changement à 6 Mois
5.91%
Changement Annuel
14.84%
20 septembre, samedi