AGRZ: Agroz Inc.
AGRZ exchange rate has changed by 42.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.16 and at a high of 5.13.
Follow Agroz Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGRZ stock price today?
Agroz Inc. stock is priced at 4.31 today. It trades within 3.16 - 5.13, yesterday's close was 3.03, and trading volume reached 1960. The live price chart of AGRZ shows these updates.
Does Agroz Inc. stock pay dividends?
Agroz Inc. is currently valued at 4.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.75% and USD. View the chart live to track AGRZ movements.
How to buy AGRZ stock?
You can buy Agroz Inc. shares at the current price of 4.31. Orders are usually placed near 4.31 or 4.61, while 1960 and 36.39% show market activity. Follow AGRZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGRZ stock?
Investing in Agroz Inc. involves considering the yearly range 2.52 - 5.13 and current price 4.31. Many compare 7.75% and 7.75% before placing orders at 4.31 or 4.61. Explore the AGRZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Agroz Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Agroz Inc. in the past year was 5.13. Within 2.52 - 5.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Agroz Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Agroz Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Agroz Inc. (AGRZ) over the year was 2.52. Comparing it with the current 4.31 and 2.52 - 5.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGRZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGRZ stock split?
Agroz Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.03, and 7.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.03
- Open
- 3.16
- Bid
- 4.31
- Ask
- 4.61
- Low
- 3.16
- High
- 5.13
- Volume
- 1.960 K
- Daily Change
- 42.24%
- Month Change
- 7.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.75%
- Year Change
- 7.75%
