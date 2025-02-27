货币 / GBPCHF
GBPCHF: Pound Sterling vs Swiss Franc
1.07456 CHF 0.00174 (0.16%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Swiss Franc
今日GBPCHF汇率已更改by 0.16%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点1.07236 CHF和高点1.07497 CHF进行交易。
关注英镑vs瑞士法郎动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.07236 1.07497
年范围
1.06087 1.15021
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.0728 2
- 开盘价
- 1.0732 8
- 卖价
- 1.0745 6
- 买价
- 1.0748 6
- 最低价
- 1.0723 6
- 最高价
- 1.0749 7
- 交易量
- 1.223 K
- 日变化
- 0.16%
- 月变化
- -0.21%
- 6个月变化
- -5.82%
- 年变化
- -4.85%
17 九月, 星期三