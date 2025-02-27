Valute / GBPCHF
GBPCHF: Pound Sterling vs Swiss Franc
1.06968 CHF 0.00263 (0.25%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Swiss Franc
Il tasso di cambio GBPCHF ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 1.06956 CHF e ad un massimo di 1.07437 CHF per 1 GBP.
Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Franco Svizzero. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Applicazioni di Trading per GBPCHF
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
TTM Squeeze Pro Adaptive Momentum Breakout Tool
Mathieu Adams
Description of the TTM Squeeze Momentum Pro Indicator Introducing TTM Squeeze Momentum Pro — a powerful, all-in-one volatility and momentum breakout system designed for serious traders who want high-probability trade setups during compression and expansion phases of the market. This proprietary indicator combines the time-tested TTM Squeeze concept with an inertia-weighted momentum engine , providing enhanced visual confirmation for entry timing and market strength. The indicator detects low-vol
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (1)
Nessun trucco appariscente. Nessuna promessa infranta. Urban Pulse è progettato per i trader che si preoccupano di una cosa: coerenza. Che tu stia scalando attraverso una sfida prop o gestendo il capitale dei clienti, questo EA rimane nei limiti — e consegna. Eseguilo su un singolo grafico: Collega a GBPUSD nel timeframe H1 . Questo è tutto. Un grafico. Un'arma. Importante: Questa versione è disponibile a un prezzo scontato . Prezzo finale: $399. L'accesso anticipato termina presto. Collegamento
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The live trading accounts confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Stratos Mistral mt5
Michela Russo
5 (1)
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.06956 1.07437
Intervallo Annuale
1.06087 1.15021
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.0723 1
- Apertura
- 1.0725 7
- Bid
- 1.0696 8
- Ask
- 1.0699 8
- Minimo
- 1.0695 6
- Massimo
- 1.0743 7
- Volume
- 66.864 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.28%
21 settembre, domenica