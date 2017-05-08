MT5 chart bug gained 50k$ in 2 days.
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Hey guys i got bug in MT5, in currency pair CADCHF I got crazy volatility what gained me 50 000$ in short sell trade. I felt like a genius. This is DEMO account.
Have been tading for 2 month on Demo account and will appreciate your help!