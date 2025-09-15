Moedas / CADCHF
CADCHF: Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc
0.57255 CHF 0.00108 (0.19%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Canadian Dollar Moeda de lucro: Swiss Franc
A taxa do CADCHF para hoje mudou para -0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 0.57094 CHF para 1 CAD e o máximo foi 0.57422 CHF.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar canadense vs franco suíço. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar canadense mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
0.57094 0.57422
Faixa anual
0.56999 0.64061
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.5736 3
- Open
- 0.5738 4
- Bid
- 0.5725 5
- Ask
- 0.5728 5
- Low
- 0.5709 4
- High
- 0.5742 2
- Volume
- 638
- Mudança diária
- -0.19%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.34%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.78%
- Mudança anual
- -8.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira