Which One Is Better in 2016??
CAD CHF:
SHORT COMMENT: The RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover The pair is above its 20 & 50 MAs
LONG: The Upside Prevails as long as support level 0.736
SHORT: Breakout of 0.736 will call for 0.718 & 0.708
RSI: The RSI (Period 14) is above 50.
FIBO: In between 76.4 & 61.8 levels (0.736 support level)
MA: Trend is still above the MA (Period 13) line
TREND (D1) = BEARISH
|SUPPORT
|RESISTANCE
|S1 = 0.736
|R1 = 0.781
|S2 = 0.718
|R2 = 0.791
|S3 = 0.708
|R3 = 0.801
CAD JPY:
SHORT COMMENT: Under Pressure
LONG: Above 87 Look for further upside 89 and 91 as targets
SHORT: Below 87 will target 78.8 & 76.25
RSI (14): The RSI is above 50.
FIBO: Breaking 23.6 level
MA (13): Trend is reverse
TREND (D1) = BEARISH
|SUPPORT
|RESISTANCE
|S1 = 78.8
|R1 = 87
|S2 = 76.25
|R2 = 89
|S3 = --
|R3 = 91
CHF JPY:
SHORT COMMENT: Under Pressure - Mixed to Bearish
LONG: Above 121 Look for further upside 124 and 127 as targets
SHORT: Below 121 will target 112 & 109.8
RSI (14): The RSI is below 50.
FIBO: In between 0 to 23.6 levels
MA (13): Trend is lower the line and breaching yesterday low
TREND (D1) = BEARISH - MIXED
|SUPPORT
|RESISTANCE
|S1 = 112
|R1 = 121
|S2 = 109.8
|R2 = 124
|S3 = --
|R3 = 127
NOTE: MARKET IS NOT PERFECT PREDICTABLE, BE CAREFUL ALL TIMES.
CHF pairs are not reliable thesedays
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use