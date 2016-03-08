Which One Is Better in 2016??

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  • 30% (10)
  • 45% (15)
  • 24% (8)
Total voters: 28
 

CAD CHF:

SHORT COMMENT: The RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover The pair is above its 20 & 50 MAs

LONG: The Upside Prevails as long as support level 0.736

SHORT: Breakout of 0.736 will call for 0.718 & 0.708  

RSI: The RSI (Period 14) is above 50.

FIBO: In between 76.4 & 61.8 levels (0.736 support level) 

MA: Trend is still above the MA (Period 13) line

TREND (D1) = BEARISH

SUPPORT   RESISTANCE
S1 = 0.736R1 = 0.781
S2 = 0.718R2 = 0.791
S3 = 0.708R3 = 0.801


CAD JPY:

SHORT COMMENT: Under Pressure

LONG: Above 87 Look for further upside 89 and 91 as targets

SHORT: Below 87 will target 78.8 & 76.25  

RSI (14): The RSI is above 50.

FIBO: Breaking 23.6 level 

MA (13): Trend is reverse

TREND (D1) = BEARISH

SUPPORT   RESISTANCE
S1 = 78.8R1 = 87
S2 = 76.25R2 = 89
S3 = --R3 = 91


CHF JPY:

SHORT COMMENT: Under Pressure - Mixed to Bearish

LONG: Above 121 Look for further upside 124 and 127 as targets

SHORT: Below 121 will target 112 & 109.8  

RSI (14): The RSI is below 50.

FIBO: In between 0 to 23.6 levels 

MA (13): Trend is lower the line and breaching yesterday low

TREND (D1) = BEARISH - MIXED

SUPPORT   RESISTANCE
S1 = 112R1 = 121
S2 = 109.8R2 = 124
S3 = --R3 = 127

 

NOTE: MARKET IS NOT PERFECT PREDICTABLE, BE CAREFUL ALL TIMES. 

 
CHF pairs are not reliable thesedays
 
Francis Dogbe:
CHF pairs are not reliable thesedays
yeah :)
 
Both.
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