CADCHF: Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc

0.57641 CHF 0.00278 (0.48%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Canadian Dollar Valuta di profitto: Swiss Franc

Il tasso di cambio CADCHF ha avuto una variazione del 0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 0.57094 CHF e ad un massimo di 0.57764 CHF per 1 CAD.

Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Canadese vs Franco Svizzero. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Canadese sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.57094 0.57764
Intervallo Annuale
0.56999 0.64061
Chiusura Precedente
0.5736 3
Apertura
0.5738 4
Bid
0.5764 1
Ask
0.5767 1
Minimo
0.5709 4
Massimo
0.5776 4
Volume
28.517 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.48%
Variazione Mensile
-0.67%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.15%
Variazione Annuale
-7.58%
21 settembre, domenica