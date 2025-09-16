Valute / CADCHF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CADCHF: Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc
0.57641 CHF 0.00278 (0.48%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Canadian Dollar Valuta di profitto: Swiss Franc
Il tasso di cambio CADCHF ha avuto una variazione del 0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 0.57094 CHF e ad un massimo di 0.57764 CHF per 1 CAD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Canadese vs Franco Svizzero. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Canadese sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CADCHF News
- Canadian Dollar firms despite weaker July Retail Sales
- CAD is trading defensively on wider spreads – Scotiabank
- USD/CAD hits fresh highs at 1.3820 amid broadbased US Dollar strength
- USD/CAD Forecast 19/09: Dollar Pressures Loonie (Video)
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- Canadian Dollar holds steady above 1.3800, Canadian Retail Sales data looms
- Canadian Dollar pares away more gains as US Dollar recovers ground
- CAD trading flat vs. USD – Scotiabank
- BoC cuts 25bps, signals room for more easing – BBH
- BoC cuts rates to 2.50%, signals caution on further easing – OCBC
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls might find resistance around 1.3800
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- USD/CAD holds gains above 1.3750 due to upbeat US inflation outlook
- USD/CAD steadies as BoC interest rate cut weighs on Canadian Dollar
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome
- CAD down marginally into the BoC rate decision – Scotiabank
- CAD: Today’s Bank of Canada cut not the last – ING
- CAD: Inflation is almost as expected, further interest rate cut ahead – Commerzbank
- Canadian Dollar holds negative ground near 1.3750, BoC/ Fed rate decisions in focus
- USD/CAD rebounds to near 1.3750 ahead of rate decision from Fed, BoC
- Canadian Dollar extends gains as Greenback falters
- USD/CAD weakens as soft Canada CPI cements BoC rate cut bets
- CAD up marginally into CPI – Scotiabank
- Canada CPI unlikely to alter BOC easing path – BBH
CADCHF on the Community Forum
Applicazioni di Trading per CADCHF
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
TTM Squeeze Pro Adaptive Momentum Breakout Tool
Mathieu Adams
Description of the TTM Squeeze Momentum Pro Indicator Introducing TTM Squeeze Momentum Pro — a powerful, all-in-one volatility and momentum breakout system designed for serious traders who want high-probability trade setups during compression and expansion phases of the market. This proprietary indicator combines the time-tested TTM Squeeze concept with an inertia-weighted momentum engine , providing enhanced visual confirmation for entry timing and market strength. The indicator detects low-vol
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Trasforma qualsiasi strategia di trading in una strategia di trading di posizione o scambia le comprovate strategie di trading di posizione basate su RSI e ADR, incluso il sistema di controllo automatizzato del prelievo per le posizioni che si muovono contro di te. Questo EA è un'evoluzione e una semplificazione dell'MRA EA che è stato utilizzato per molti anni per le strategie di trading di posizione insegnate sul sito web Market Structure Trader. Vedi il mio profilo per un collegamento al sit
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.91 (11)
BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.57094 0.57764
Intervallo Annuale
0.56999 0.64061
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.5736 3
- Apertura
- 0.5738 4
- Bid
- 0.5764 1
- Ask
- 0.5767 1
- Minimo
- 0.5709 4
- Massimo
- 0.5776 4
- Volume
- 28.517 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.58%
21 settembre, domenica