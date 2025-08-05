QuotesSections
LTCUSD: Litecoin vs US Dollar

114.68 USD 0.87 (0.76%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Litecoin Profit currency: US Dollar

LTCUSD price has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 113.78 USD and at a high of 115.05 USD.

Follow Litecoin vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Litecoin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
113.78 115.05
Year Range
61.36 146.54
Previous Close
113.81
Open
113.81
Bid
114.68
Ask
114.98
Low
113.78
High
115.05
Volume
2.625 K
Daily Change
0.76%
Month Change
4.70%
6 Months Change
39.34%
Year Change
72.37%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev