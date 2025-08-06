QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LTCUSD
Tornare a Criptovalute

LTCUSD: Litecoin vs US Dollar

113.45 USD 4.27 (3.63%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Litecoin Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il prezzo di LTCUSD ha avuto una variazione del -3.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 112.12 USD e ad un massimo di 118.98 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Litecoin vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Litecoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LTCUSD News

LTCUSD on the Community Forum

Applicazioni di Trading per LTCUSD

MACD Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
MACD Trader Pro è un consulente di trading innovativo che combina una strategia MACD collaudata con un efficace sistema di Grid Trading. Il consulente è progettato per il trading automatico sui mercati finanziari e mostra i migliori risultati sulla coppia valutaria GBPUSD, ma opera con successo su tutti i principali strumenti di trading, inclusi EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY e altre coppie major. L’unicità di questo EA risiede nell’approccio intelligente
Quantum Forex EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Quantum Forex EA – Sistema di Trading Multi-Indicatore Descrizione Quantum Forex EA è un Expert Advisor professionale per MetaTrader 5 che utilizza una combinazione di quattro popolari indicatori tecnici per prendere decisioni di trading. L’EA è progettato per il trading automatico sui mercati finanziari, con impostazioni flessibili e un sistema affidabile di gestione del rischio. Caratteristiche principali Sistema di trading multi-indicatore Media Mobile (MA) – analisi dell’incrocio tra medie
RTR Momentum Trend All Symbols Unlimited
Retail Trading Realities LTD
Experts
[Segnale]   [Segnale High Risk Flip Challenge]   [set files]   [Backtest $Million dollaro]   [Impostazione normale]   [Impostazione 10% DD]   [Impostazione 20% DD]   [Impostazione 30% DD]   [Portafoglio crittografico]   [Impostazioni dei singoli simboli]   [Spiegazione degli input EA] Questo EA è esclusivo e venduto solo a MQL5.com $ 249 per i primi 10 acquirenti, quindi il prezzo aumenterà, questo per far salire questo prodotto nella classifica MQL5. Acquista questo e ricevi altri 2 EA gratuit
JSON Exporter
Francesco Strappini
Indicatori
Export Positions and Orders to JSON file On every tick the software checks if something is changed from the last export, and it rewrite the file only when necessary, optimizing CPU and disk writes You can choose:  - to export only the current Symbol or all Symbols  - to export only positions, only orders or both  - the file name to export to The file will be saved on MQL4\Files folder with .json extension You can use the file how you want, to copy for example your MT4 positions on other platofms
Intervallo Giornaliero
112.12 118.98
Intervallo Annuale
61.36 146.54
Chiusura Precedente
117.72
Apertura
117.72
Bid
113.45
Ask
113.75
Minimo
112.12
Massimo
118.98
Volume
30.203 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.63%
Variazione Mensile
3.58%
Variazione Semestrale
37.85%
Variazione Annuale
70.52%
21 settembre, domenica