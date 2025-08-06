Valute / LTCUSD
LTCUSD: Litecoin vs US Dollar
113.45 USD 4.27 (3.63%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Litecoin Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di LTCUSD ha avuto una variazione del -3.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 112.12 USD e ad un massimo di 118.98 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Litecoin vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Litecoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LTCUSD on the Community Forum
Intervallo Giornaliero
112.12 118.98
Intervallo Annuale
61.36 146.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 117.72
- Apertura
- 117.72
- Bid
- 113.45
- Ask
- 113.75
- Minimo
- 112.12
- Massimo
- 118.98
- Volume
- 30.203 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- 70.52%
21 settembre, domenica