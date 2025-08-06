JSON Exporter Francesco Strappini Indicatori

Export Positions and Orders to JSON file On every tick the software checks if something is changed from the last export, and it rewrite the file only when necessary, optimizing CPU and disk writes You can choose: - to export only the current Symbol or all Symbols - to export only positions, only orders or both - the file name to export to The file will be saved on MQL4\Files folder with .json extension You can use the file how you want, to copy for example your MT4 positions on other platofms