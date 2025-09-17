시세섹션
통화 / XBRUSD
원자재로 돌아가기

XBRUSD: Brent Oil vs US Dollar

66.09 USD 1.04 (1.55%)
부문: 원자재 수익 통화: US Dollar

XBRUSD 가격이 당일 -1.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 65.94 USD와 고가 67.66 USD로 거래되었습니다

브렌트 오일 vs 미국 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 브렌트 오일 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XBRUSD News

일일 변동 비율
65.94 67.66
년간 변동
58.17 82.82
이전 종가
67.13
시가
67.53
Bid
66.09
Ask
66.39
저가
65.94
고가
67.66
볼륨
11.826 K
일일 변동
-1.55%
월 변동
-1.67%
6개월 변동
-11.34%
년간 변동율
-8.93%
20 9월, 토요일