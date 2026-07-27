TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier

TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier turns a Telegram signal channel into real (or notify-only) trades on your MT5 account. It works together with a companion Windows desktop app that reads and parses your Telegram channel; this EA polls that app and acts on what it finds — including recognizing when the channel tells you to close a position, not just open one.

With TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier you get automatic entry and close execution (or pure notifications, your choice), a full validation gauntlet before anything is ever traded, an on-chart status dashboard, and a stack of safeguards — kill switch, daily loss limits, trading windows, entry-price deviation checks — so you stay in control of exactly how much autonomy the EA has.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Settings / Guide

Requirements

  • MT5 terminal (this EA is MT5 only).
  • The companion Telegram Scraper desktop app (Windows), provided with your license, running on the same machine as your MT5 terminal.
  • A Telegram channel to follow — yours or one you subscribe to.

Key Features

  • Telegram-to-MT5 Signal Copying: Automatically turns parsed Telegram trade calls into MT5 orders, or just notifies you — your choice.
  • Entry AND Close Handling: Recognizes explicit close instructions from the channel and closes the matching open position(s), not just new entries.
  • Notify-Only Mode by Default: Ships safe — no trade is ever placed until you deliberately enable auto-execution.
  • Full Validation Gauntlet: Every signal is checked against confidence threshold, allowed sides, SL/TP requirements, signal age, symbol whitelist/mapping, spread, entry-price deviation, and broker limits before it's acted on.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Live status panel showing EA state, API connectivity, last poll time, and running counters for received/executed/rejected/notified/closed signals.
  • Risk Safeguards: Master kill switch, trading-window restriction, max open trades, max trades per day, and daily loss limits (percent or amount) — with existing positions always closeable even when new entries are capped.
  • Flexible Position Sizing: Fixed lot size or risk-percent based sizing, with min/max lot clamps.
  • Symbol Mapping: Map the channel's symbol names onto your broker's actual symbol naming, with an optional suffix and a whitelist.
  • Idempotent by Design: A local ledger ensures a restarted or reattached EA never double-acts on a signal it already processed.
  • Alerts Your Way: Optional terminal popups, push notifications, and email alerts for both notified and rejected signals.

TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier is your bridge between a Telegram signal channel and MetaTrader 5 — as automated or as hands-on as you want it to be.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier, Telegram to MT5, trade copier, Telegram signal copier, MT5 automation, signal provider, risk management, trading safeguards, notify only, auto trading, MetaTrader tools, trading performance, trading communication, close signal handling, trading dashboard, trading efficiency

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Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Higher High and Lower Low Scanner MT4 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, разработанный для пользователей MetaTrader 4, которые стремятся улучшить свои стратегии торговли на основе ценового действия. Этот инструмент использует фрактальный анализ для эффективного определения ключевых точек разворота и паттернов, определяющих тренды, что делает его незаменимым активом для трейдеров на различных рынках, включая forex, акции и криптовалюты. Этот индикатор предлагает значительные преимущества, точн
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.82 (11)
Утилиты
Представляем Local Trade Copier Pro MT4, идеальный инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят эффективно копировать сделки между различными MT4 аккаунтами. Этот мощный инструмент разработан для трейдеров, желающих автоматизировать свою торговую стратегию и повысить свою эффективность, используя несколько аккаунтов без усилий. Испытайте преимущества копирования сделок в реальном времени с минимальной задержкой, что гарантирует, что вы никогда не упустите прибыльную возможность. Независимо от того, у
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам RSI Divergence MT4, мощный индикатор, разработанный для выявления разворотов тренда путем анализа взаимосвязи между движениями цен и RSI (Индекс относительной силы). Идеален для трейдеров, стремящихся улучшить свой процесс принятия решений, этот инструмент предлагает идеи о потенциальных сигналах на покупку и продажу на основе паттернов дивергенции. С его способностью обнаруживать как бычьи, так и медвежьи дивергенции, RSI Divergence MT4 дает трейдерам возможность замечать ослаб
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
DPO Histogram MT4 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, предназначенный для отображения Детрендированного Ценового Осциллятора в виде гистограммы. Этот мощный инструмент помогает трейдерам выявлять циклические ценовые движения и потенциальные изменения тренда, что делает его идеальным как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. С его оповещениями в реальном времени и удобным интерфейсом DPO Histogram MT4 позволяет трейдерам быстро реагировать на изменения на рынке, улучшая их торговые стратег
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем вам Ea CloseManager MT5, специализированный Expert Advisor (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для упрощения и автоматизации процесса закрытия сделок. Этот мощный инструмент приносит пользу как для ручных, так и для автоматизированных торговых стратегий, обеспечивая точный контроль над критериями выхода, что делает его идеальным для трейдеров с различным уровнем опыта. С Ea CloseManager MT5 пользователи получают значительную экономию времени в управлении сделками и
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Представляем вам Consecutive Candle MT5, инновационный индикатор, разработанный для улучшения вашей торговой стратегии путем выявления последовательностей бычьих или медвежьих свечей. Этот инструмент идеально подходит для трейдеров в forex, акциях, криптовалюте и товарных рынках, предоставляя четкие сигналы и оповещения, которые помогут вам принимать обоснованные решения. Благодаря своей способности предоставлять своевременные оповещения для подтверждения трендов и потенциальных разворотов, Cons
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Alert MT4 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в определении ключевых Fibonacci уровней в реальном времени. Предоставляя своевременные уведомления, когда цена приближается к этим критическим уровням или пробивает их, он позволяет трейдерам принимать обоснованные решения и оптимизировать свои торговые стратегии. Этот индикатор полезен как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, так как упрощает сложную задачу отслеживания Fibonacci уровней, предлаг
FREE
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Мультивалютный сканер Среднего Направленного Индекса(ADX) MT5 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, предназначенный для одновременного анализа нескольких валютных пар. Он приносит пользу трейдерам, стремящимся улучшить процесс принятия решений, предоставляя сигналы в реальном времени на основе Среднего Направленного Индекса, что позволяет эффективно анализировать рыночные тренды. Этот инструмент упрощает торговый опыт, облегчая определение силы тренда и направленного движения, что делает его нез
Balance Martingale MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Представляем вам Balanced Martingale EA MT5, сложное торговое решение, разработанное специально для платформы MetaTrader 5. Этот экспертный советник использует уникальную стратегию мартингейла и обратного мартингейла, позволяя трейдерам эффективно использовать ежедневные тренды. С помощью своих передовых алгоритмов Balanced Martingale EA MT5 предоставляет трейдерам конкурентное преимущество, управляя сделками разумно, максимизируя прибыль и минимизируя риски. Идеально подходит как для новичков,
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
Разблокируйте потенциал вашей торговой стратегии с Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5, инновационным индикатором, разработанным для предоставления трейдерам точного анализа трендов и динамических уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Идеален для forex, товарных рынков и криптовалютных трейдеров, этот инструмент улучшает принятие решений и точность в определении разворотов рынка и продолжений трендов. Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5 выделяется использованием переднего края гауссовского сглаживания для создан
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 — это мощная утилита, разработанная исключительно для MetaTrader 5, направленная на улучшение торгового опыта как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Предлагая интуитивно понятный интерфейс и мощные функции, она помогает пользователям более эффективно управлять сделками и с большей точностью. Эта утилита упрощает торговые задачи, позволяя пользователям сосредоточиться на стратегии, а не на ручных процессах. С такими функциями, как торговля в один клик и настраивае
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Представляем вам EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, продвинутый Expert Advisor, разработанный для улучшения вашей торговой стратегии за счет автоматического управления и защиты ваших прибылей на MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент идеально подходит как для новичков, так и для профессиональных трейдеров, предлагая надежное решение для динамического блокирования прибыли в различных торговых условиях. С EA AccountTrailingStop MT5 пользователи получают значительные преимущества, такие как улучшенное удержание пр
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Представляем вам STC MT4, продвинутый торговый индикатор, разработанный для эффективного анализа рыночных трендов и циклов, что делает его незаменимым инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся улучшить процесс принятия решений. Этот индикатор полезен как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, которые ищут оптимальные точки входа и выхода на основе циклических ценовых движений и изменений импульса. STC MT4 предлагает значительные преимущества, предоставляя своевременные сигналы, которые помогаю
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Улучшите свой торговый опыт с Day and Week Separator MT5, мощным индикатором, предназначенным для plot настраиваемых разделительных линий для дней и недель. Этот инструмент идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся ориентироваться в сложностях различных часовых поясов брокеров, обеспечивая ясность и точность в их анализе графиков. Четко обозначая торговые сессии и переходы между днями и неделями, Day and Week Separator MT5 значительно улучшает способность трейдеров планировать и реализовывать
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем STM Trade Panel MT4, необходимую утилиту, разработанную специально для трейдеров, использующих MetaTrader 4. Этот мощный инструмент упрощает выполнение и управление сделками, обеспечивая оптимизированный опыт как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, стремящихся повысить свою торговую эффективность. STM Trade Panel MT4 предлагает ключевые преимущества, такие как размещение заказов в один клик и настраиваемые параметры торговли, что позволяет пользователям быстро реагировать на
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своих торговых решений с помощью   Angle of Moving Average MT4 , инновационного индикатора, который измеряет угол наклона скользящих средних, предоставляя ясное понимание направления и силы тренда. Основанный на принципе измерения углового наклона скользящих средних за определенное количество баров, этот инструмент стал основой технического анализа с момента его появления в торговых сообществах около 2010 года. Широко обсуждаемый на форумах, таких как Forex Factory, и высоко о
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
Balanced Martingale
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Представляем вам Balanced Martingale EA MT4, сложное торговое решение, разработанное специально для платформы MetaTrader 4. Этот экспертный советник использует уникальную стратегию мартингейла и обратного мартингейла, позволяя трейдерам эффективно использовать ежедневные тренды. С помощью своих продвинутых алгоритмов Balanced Martingale EA MT4 предоставляет трейдерам конкурентное преимущество, интеллектуально управляя сделками, максимизируя прибыль и минимизируя риски. Идеально подходит как для
Confluence Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Ultimate Confluence Signal MT4 — это сложный торговый индикатор, разработанный исключительно для MetaTrader 4, предоставляющий трейдерам мощный инструмент для улучшения процесса принятия решений. Объединяя сигналы из нескольких технических индикаторов, этот инструмент оснащает как новичков, так и опытных трейдеров необходимыми знаниями для выявления высоковероятных установок на различных финансовых рынках. С помощью Ultimate Confluence Signal MT4 вы можете эффективно фильтровать рыночный шум и и
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