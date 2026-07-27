TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier

TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier turns a Telegram signal channel into real (or notify-only) trades on your MT5 account. It works together with a companion Windows desktop app that reads and parses your Telegram channel; this EA polls that app and acts on what it finds — including recognizing when the channel tells you to close a position, not just open one.

With TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier you get automatic entry and close execution (or pure notifications, your choice), a full validation gauntlet before anything is ever traded, an on-chart status dashboard, and a stack of safeguards — kill switch, daily loss limits, trading windows, entry-price deviation checks — so you stay in control of exactly how much autonomy the EA has.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Settings / Guide

Requirements

  • MT5 terminal (this EA is MT5 only).
  • The companion Telegram Scraper desktop app (Windows), provided with your license, running on the same machine as your MT5 terminal.
  • A Telegram channel to follow — yours or one you subscribe to.

Key Features

  • Telegram-to-MT5 Signal Copying: Automatically turns parsed Telegram trade calls into MT5 orders, or just notifies you — your choice.
  • Entry AND Close Handling: Recognizes explicit close instructions from the channel and closes the matching open position(s), not just new entries.
  • Notify-Only Mode by Default: Ships safe — no trade is ever placed until you deliberately enable auto-execution.
  • Full Validation Gauntlet: Every signal is checked against confidence threshold, allowed sides, SL/TP requirements, signal age, symbol whitelist/mapping, spread, entry-price deviation, and broker limits before it's acted on.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Live status panel showing EA state, API connectivity, last poll time, and running counters for received/executed/rejected/notified/closed signals.
  • Risk Safeguards: Master kill switch, trading-window restriction, max open trades, max trades per day, and daily loss limits (percent or amount) — with existing positions always closeable even when new entries are capped.
  • Flexible Position Sizing: Fixed lot size or risk-percent based sizing, with min/max lot clamps.
  • Symbol Mapping: Map the channel's symbol names onto your broker's actual symbol naming, with an optional suffix and a whitelist.
  • Idempotent by Design: A local ledger ensures a restarted or reattached EA never double-acts on a signal it already processed.
  • Alerts Your Way: Optional terminal popups, push notifications, and email alerts for both notified and rejected signals.

TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier is your bridge between a Telegram signal channel and MetaTrader 5 — as automated or as hands-on as you want it to be.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier, Telegram to MT5, trade copier, Telegram signal copier, MT5 automation, signal provider, risk management, trading safeguards, notify only, auto trading, MetaTrader tools, trading performance, trading communication, close signal handling, trading dashboard, trading efficiency

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5 (1)
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5 (2)
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5 (4)
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5 (4)
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5 (1)
实用工具
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5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
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Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (3)
指标
介绍 Brilliant Reversals MT5，这是一款先进的交易指标，旨在识别市场中潜在的趋势反转点。这个强大的工具非常适合希望通过准确定位进出交易的关键时刻来提升决策过程的交易者。 Brilliant Reversals MT5 利用复杂的算法提供精确的信号，帮助交易者利用市场波动。由于其非重绘特性，该指标确保信号在柱状图关闭后仍然可靠，使其成为新手和经验丰富的交易者都值得信赖的资源。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值作为可访问的缓冲区暴露，允许 Expert Advisor 使用信号进行自动交易。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的原生 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与策略测试器兼容。 弹出警报：在 MetaTrader 中触发警报弹出窗口，确保您始终了解关键信号事件。 推送通知：实时发送通知到您的移动设备，让您随时随地保持更新。 电子邮件警报：提供信号事件的电子邮件通知，使您在离开交易终端时也能进行远程监控。 图表上的仪表板：在
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
介绍 Moving Average Strategy EA MT5，这是一个强大的自动化交易解决方案，专为希望利用移动平均交叉来提升交易表现的交易者量身定制。该专家顾问非常适合希望简化交易流程并高效把握市场趋势的新手和经验丰富的交易者。 凭借其复杂的算法，Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 确保准确的进出点，使交易者能够自信地应对市场波动。无论您是追求短期收益还是长期策略，这款 EA 提供了适应各种交易风格所需的灵活性。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置 / 输入指南 | 指标设置 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 核心策略：利用移动平均交叉识别潜在市场反转和交易机会。 多时间框架：兼容多种时间框架，使交易者能够根据自己的偏好调整策略。 风险管理：包括止损、止盈和跟踪止损功能，以保护资本并优化利润。 进场过滤器：使用 spread、交易时段和新闻过滤器，避免不利的交易条件。 头寸管理：支持马丁格尔策略，以增加管理未平仓交易的灵活性。 经纪商兼容性：设计与提供 MT5 平台的多家经纪商无缝
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.33 (3)
指标
介绍 SuperTrend MT5，一种尖端指标，旨在帮助交易者精准识别市场趋势。无论您是 forex、股票、加密货币还是商品交易者，这个强大的工具提供清晰的买入和卖出信号，使您能够做出明智的决策并最大化您的交易成功。 使用 SuperTrend MT5，您在交易策略中获得了显著的优势。用户报告称趋势检测的准确性得到了提升，使他们能够有效把握进出场时机。通过利用实时警报和可自定义设置，您可以适应市场变化并改善整体交易表现。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，以便与 Expert Advisor 进行基于信号的自动化交易。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本地 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，快速计算并与策略测试器兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件上触发 MetaTrader 警报弹出窗口，确保您不会错过任何交易设置。 推送通知：实时向您的移动应用发送通知，让您随时随地监控交易。 电子邮件警报：提供信号事件的电子邮件通知，使您在离开终端时也能进
FREE
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (4)
实用工具
介绍 EA HedgeTradeManager MT5，一款强大的 Expert Advisor，旨在自动化对冲策略，为交易者提供可靠的工具来管理不利的价格波动。这个 EA 非常适合探索对冲技术的新手交易者和希望提升交易设置的经验丰富的专业人士。 凭借其复杂的风险管理功能，EA HedgeTradeManager MT5 的突出之处在于显著减少潜在的回撤，并允许灵活的 lot 规模。交易者可以通过利用动态的 lot 进展和基于权益的退出策略，高效地在波动市场中导航，无论是在 forex、指数还是加密货币中。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置 / 输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 对冲激活：在定义的损失距离触发相反交易，使交易者能够适应突发的市场变化。 手数增加模式：支持乘法和增量 lot 增加，以增强对冲灵活性。 执行选项：提供即时或挂单执行模式，以适应各种交易策略和市场条件。 SL/TP 管理：基于固定金额或权益百分比的止损和止盈自动管理。 风险保障：包括魔术数字过滤，以更好地管理交易并防止与手动交易重叠。
FREE
Keltner Channel Indicator Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
通过 Keltner Channel MT5 增强您的交易体验，这是一种强大的指标，旨在帮助交易者识别市场波动和潜在的趋势反转。该工具非常适合希望在各种资产中完善其策略的新手和专家交易者。 Keltner Channel MT5 利用指数移动平均线和平均真实范围创建动态价格区间，帮助识别突破和评估市场趋势。通过提供清晰的视觉信号和警报，该指标使您能够在不依赖交易平台的情况下做出明智的交易决策。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值公开为可访问的缓冲区，以便与 Expert Advisors 进行自动交易。 非重绘信号：信号仅在收盘柱上确认，确保准确性而不出现重绘问题。 快速且可回测：基于原生的 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，允许快速计算并与策略测试器完全兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件上提供 MetaTrader 警报弹出窗口，确保您不会错过任何交易设置。 推送通知：实时向您的 MetaTrader 移动应用发送推送通知，适合随时监控交易。 电子邮件警报：在信号事件上
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
介绍 SuperTrend MT4，一款尖端指标，旨在帮助交易者精准识别市场趋势。无论您是 forex、股票、加密货币还是商品交易者，这款强大的工具提供清晰的买入和卖出信号，使您能够做出明智的决策，最大化您的交易成功。 使用 SuperTrend MT4，您在交易策略中获得了显著的优势。用户报告称趋势检测的准确性得到了提升，使他们能够有效地把握进出场时机。通过利用实时警报和可自定义设置，您可以适应市场变化，改善整体交易表现。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值作为可访问的缓冲区暴露，以便使用 Expert Advisor 进行基于信号的自动交易。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的原生 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，快速计算并与策略测试器兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件上触发 MetaTrader 警报弹出窗口，确保您不会错过交易设置。 推送通知：实时向您的移动应用发送通知，让您随时随地监控交易。 电子邮件警报：提供信号事件的电子邮件通知，使您在远离终端时也能进
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
实用工具
介绍 EA GridTradeManager MT4，一款强大的交易专家顾问，旨在优化您在 MetaTrader 4 平台上的网格交易策略。该工具非常适合希望自动化网格订单的下单和管理的初学者和经验丰富的交易者，有效利用市场波动。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置 / 输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 凭借其先进的功能，EA GridTradeManager MT4通过启用动态网格调整来提高交易效率，显著减少回撤并最大化利润潜力。非常适合在波动资产如 forex 货币对和加密货币中交易，用户可以轻松实施此 EA，享受无干预的交易体验，同时保持强大的风险管理控制。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置 / 输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 动态网格管理：根据用户定义的损失或利润阈值启动网格，具有可自定义的步距以优化入场点。 手数进阶控制：在 lot 手数大小上选择乘法或增量策略，允许为每笔交易量身定制风险配置。 高级风险管理：设置固定或基于百分比的
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
实用工具
介绍 Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5，一款强大的 Expert Advisor，旨在通过自动化管理止损水平来提高您的交易效率。非常适合初学者和经验丰富的交易者，这款 EA 确保在动态调整盈亏平衡和追踪止损设置的同时，最大化您的利润并最小化风险。 使用 Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5，交易者可以享受优化交易管理的显著优势，使在有利市场波动期间更好地保留利润。用户报告称，他们的交易表现有了显著提升，EA 简化了流程，减少了手动交易监督所花费的时间。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 自动止损管理：轻松调整现有交易的止损水平，确保利润并增强交易管理。 可自定义盈亏平衡设置：激活用户定义的 pip 水平的盈亏平衡功能，以增强风险控制。 灵活的追踪止损：通过适应市场波动的追踪止损锁定利润，最大化潜在收益。 魔法数字支持：使用魔法数字轻松管理 EA 操作的交易，或禁用它以进行手动交易，确保与各种交易策略的兼容性。 符号多样性：兼容所
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.82 (11)
实用工具
介绍 Local Trade Copier Pro MT4，这是一个终极工具，旨在帮助交易者高效地在不同的 MT4 账户之间复制交易。这个强大的工具专为希望自动化交易策略并通过无缝利用多个账户来提升表现的交易者设计。 体验实时交易复制的好处，延迟极小，确保您不会错过任何盈利机会。无论您是在管理多个账户还是与不同的经纪商合作，Local Trade Copier Pro MT4 都提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化，以满足您的交易需求。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置/指南 主要特点 弹出警报：在信号事件上触发 MetaTrader 警报弹出窗口，确保您不会错过任何交易设置。 推送通知：实时向您的 MetaTrader 移动应用发送推送通知，以便随时监控。 电子邮件警报：在信号事件上发送电子邮件通知，以便在远离终端时进行远程监控。 图表上的仪表板：在图表上直接显示实时信息面板，以便即时状态概览。 可定制的交易过滤：按魔术数字、符号和交易类型过滤交易，以便进行量身定制的复制。 灵活的账户配置：支持多个目标账户，适应各种交易
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
Higher High and Lower Low Scanner MT4 是一个高级交易指标，专为寻求增强其价格行为交易策略的 MetaTrader 4 用户设计。该工具利用分形分析有效识别关键的摆动点和趋势定义模式，使其成为各种市场（包括 forex、股票和加密货币）交易者的宝贵资产。 该指标通过视觉信号准确确认上升趋势和下降趋势，提供显著优势，使交易者能够实时做出明智的决策。它在过滤市场噪音、把握价格回调时机和避免虚假信号方面特别有效，从而提高整体交易盈利能力。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可由 Expert Advisor 直接读取的可访问缓冲区，以便进行基于信号的自动化交易。 视觉箭头信号：在信号蜡烛上直接在图表上显示清晰的买入和卖出箭头，便于视觉阅读。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的原生 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保极快的计算速度并与策略测试器完全兼容，支持历史回测。 弹出警报：在信号事件上触发 MetaTrader 警报弹
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
指标
介绍 RSI Divergence MT4，这是一个强大的指标，旨在通过分析价格变动与 RSI（相对强弱指数）之间的关系来识别趋势反转。非常适合希望提升决策过程的交易者，这个工具提供了基于背离模式的潜在买入和卖出信号的洞察。 凭借其检测看涨和看跌背离的能力，RSI Divergence MT4 使交易者能够发现趋势减弱并优化退出策略。无论您是经验丰富的交易者还是刚入门，这个指标都能显著改善您的交易结果。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，允许 Expert Advisor 使用实时信号进行自动交易。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的原生 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与策略测试器完全兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件上提供即时 MetaTrader 警报弹出，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 推送通知：实时推送通知直接发送到您的移动应用，以便立即监控交易。 电子邮件警报：为信号事件启用电子邮件通知，即使您不在交易终端旁边也能保持信息灵通。
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
DPO Histogram MT4 是一个先进的交易指标，旨在将去趋势价格振荡器显示为直方图。这个强大的工具帮助交易者识别周期性价格波动和潜在的趋势变化，非常适合新手和经验丰富的交易者。 凭借其实时警报和用户友好的界面，DPO Histogram MT4 使交易者能够迅速对市场变化做出反应，从而增强他们的交易策略。通过提供清晰的视觉信号，这个指标帮助基于动量变化做出明智的交易决策。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，以便于 Expert Advisor 自动化。 快速且可回测：利用 MetaTrader 的 OnCalculate() 进行快速计算，并与策略测试器兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件上提供即时警报通知，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 推送通知：实时向您的移动应用发送警报，方便您在外出时进行监控。 电子邮件警报：通过电子邮件通知您重要的信号事件，便于远程监控。 图表仪表板：直接在图表上显示关键信息，以便立即了解市场状况。 信号计算：利用去趋势价
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
指标
Fibonacci Alert MT4 是一个先进的交易指标，旨在帮助交易者实时识别关键 Fibonacci 水平。通过在价格接近或突破这些关键水平时提供及时的警报，它使交易者能够做出明智的决策并优化他们的交易策略。 这个指标对新手和经验丰富的交易者都很有帮助，因为它简化了跟踪 Fibonacci 水平的复杂任务，同时提供必要的通知以防止错过交易机会。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4 上更新购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本地 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与策略测试器完全兼容，以进行历史回测。 弹出警报：在信号事件时触发 MetaTrader 警报弹窗，确保您不会错过任何交易设置。 推送通知：向您的 MetaTrader 移动应用发送实时推送通知，方便随时监控。 电子邮件警报：在信号事件时发送电子邮件通知，以便在远离终端时进行远程监控。 图表上的仪表板：在图表上直接显示实时信息面板，提供即时状态概览。 多时间框架支持：适用于所有标准 MetaTrader 时间框架，从
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
介绍 Consecutive Candle MT5，这是一款创新的指标，旨在通过识别连续的看涨或看跌蜡烛来增强您的交易策略。此工具非常适合 forex、股票、加密货币和商品市场的交易者，提供清晰的信号和警报，帮助您做出明智的决策。 凭借其提供及时的趋势确认和潜在反转警报的能力，Consecutive Candle MT5因其准确性和易用性而受到赞誉。许多交易者报告称，通过利用此指标把握持续趋势，改善了交易时机和提高了成功率。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置/指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可由 Expert Advisor 直接读取的可访问缓冲区，以便于基于信号的自动交易。 可视化箭头信号：在信号蜡烛上直接在图表上显示清晰的买入/卖出箭头，便于视觉阅读。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本机 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与策略测试器完全兼容，以进行历史回测。 弹出警报：在信号事件上触发 MetaTrader 警报弹出窗口，确保您不会错过任何交易设置。 推送通知：实时向
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
实用工具
介绍 EA AccountTrailingStop MT5，一种先进的 Expert Advisor，旨在通过自动管理和保护您在 MetaTrader 5 上的利润来增强您的交易策略。此工具非常适合新手和专业交易者，为各种交易环境中的动态利润锁定提供强大的解决方案。 使用 EA AccountTrailingStop MT5，用户体验到显著的优势，例如在有利市场条件下提高利润保留率和减少手动监控时间。在 forex、指数和加密货币领域，交易者们注意到他们的整体盈利能力显著提高，使得这个 EA 成为任何希望优化交易表现的人的重要资产。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 动态利润跟踪：自动跟踪和追踪总账户利润，确保在当前利润低于最后一个峰值时平仓。 可自定义的追踪止损：根据您的利润水平设置追踪止损参数，允许量身定制的风险管理。 魔法数字支持：按特定魔法数字过滤交易或应用于所有交易，增强与各种交易策略的兼容性。 止损/止盈管理：可配置的止损和止盈设置确保在任何市场中有效控制风险。
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
实用工具
介绍 Ea CloseManager MT5，一种专门为 MetaTrader 5 量身定制的 Expert Advisor (EA)，旨在简化和自动化交易关闭过程。这个强大的工具为手动和自动交易策略提供了精确的退出标准控制，使其成为各个水平交易者的理想选择。 使用 Ea CloseManager MT5，用户在交易管理中体验到显著的时间节省和改善的风险控制。利用此 EA 的交易者报告通过适应快速市场条件的纪律性退出策略提高了盈利能力，特别是在 forex、指数和加密货币中。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 自动交易关闭：根据可自定义标准无缝关闭交易，确保纪律性退出。 盈亏管理：设置特定的盈亏阈值以进行自动调整，提高整体交易表现。 基于蜡烛的关闭：在定义的蜡烛数量后自动终止交易，允许有效的基于时间的策略。 回撤控制：设定最大回撤限制以保护交易资本，防止过度损失。 交易频率限制：通过限制每日交易数量来管理交易风险。 周期性目标和止损：定义每日、每周和每月目标以实现系统化的交易
FREE
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
平均方向指数(ADX) 多货币扫描仪 MT5 是一种先进的交易指标，旨在同时分析多个货币对。它为希望通过基于平均方向指数提供实时信号来增强决策过程的交易者带来了好处，从而实现高效的市场趋势分析。 该工具通过简化趋势强度和方向移动的识别，优化了交易体验，使其成为采用 ADX 基础策略的交易者的重要资产。借助实时警报和用户友好的仪表板，交易者可以快速评估市场状况并做出明智的交易选择。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置/指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，允许 Expert Advisor 使用信号数据进行自动交易。 可视化箭头信号：在信号蜡烛上直接在图表上显示清晰的买入/卖出箭头，便于快速视觉分析。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本地 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与历史回测兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件期间触发 MetaTrader 警报弹出窗口，确保交易者不会错过潜在的交易设置。 推送通知：向移动设备发送即时推送通知，使交易者能够在移动中监控信号。 电子邮件警
Balance Martingale MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
介绍 Balanced Martingale EA MT5，这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的复杂交易解决方案。该专家顾问利用独特的马丁格尔和反马丁格尔策略，使交易者能够有效地利用每日趋势。 凭借其先进的算法，Balanced Martingale EA MT5 通过智能管理交易，为交易者提供竞争优势，最大化利润，同时最小化风险。非常适合新手和经验丰富的交易者，它简化了交易过程，使用户能够专注于战略决策。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置 / 输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 核心交易策略：采用马丁格尔策略，根据交易结果调整头寸大小，以有效管理风险。 支持的时间框架：兼容多种时间框架，允许灵活的交易风格。 货币对：针对各种主要货币对进行了优化，增强了盈利交易的潜力。 风险管理：具有可定制的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 设置，以保护您的资本。 入场过滤器：包括 spread 检查和时段过滤器，以确保在最佳条件下执行交易。 头寸管理：利用马丁格尔原则有效管理交易，即使在波
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.75 (4)
指标
利用 Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5 的潜力来提升您的交易策略，这是一种创新指标，旨在为交易者提供精确的趋势分析和动态支撑与阻力水平。非常适合 forex、商品和加密货币交易者，这个工具增强了决策能力和识别市场反转及趋势延续的准确性。 Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5 的独特之处在于利用先进的高斯核平滑技术创建自适应包络带，以响应市场波动。这使得交易者能够自信地捕捉关键价格波动，无论是快速获利的剥头皮交易还是长期持有的仓位。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT5 上更新购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，以便进行基于信号的自动交易，使 Expert Advisor 能够有效利用数据。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本地 OnCalculate() 引擎进行快速计算，确保与策略测试器的兼容性，以进行历史分析。 弹出警报：在信号事件上触发 MetaTrader 警报弹出窗口，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 推送通知：实时推送通知直接发送到您的 M
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的强大工具，旨在提升新手和经验丰富交易者的交易体验。通过提供直观的界面和强大的功能，它帮助用户更高效、更准确地管理交易。 该工具简化了交易任务，使用户能够专注于策略而非手动流程。凭借一键交易和可自定义提醒等功能，交易者可以快速响应市场机会，确保他们不会错过关键的交易设置。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 弹出提醒：在信号事件时触发 MetaTrader 提醒弹窗，让您不会错过任何交易设置。 推送通知：实时推送通知到您的 MetaTrader 移动应用，方便随时监控。 电子邮件提醒：在信号事件时发送电子邮件通知，便于远程监控，尤其是在离开终端时。 图表上的仪表板：在图表上直接显示实时信息面板，方便即时状态概览。 Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 是希望在 MetaTrader 5 中最大化效率和效果的交易者的完美工具。 您还可以查看该产品的 MT5 版本： Ultimate Trad
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
通过 Day and Week Separator MT5 增强您的交易体验，这是一种强大的指标，旨在 plot 可自定义的日线和周线分隔线。这个工具非常适合希望在不同经纪商时区之间导航的交易者，为他们的图表分析提供清晰和精确。 通过清晰标记交易时段和日周之间的过渡，Day and Week Separator MT5 显著提高了交易者规划和执行策略的能力。用户经常报告决策能力增强以及更有组织的交易方法，从而在市场中获得更好的表现。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本地 OnCalculate() 引擎构建 — 计算速度极快，完全兼容历史回测的策略测试器。 可自定义时间偏移：设置日分隔线的开始时间，以与本地或市场特定时间对齐，特别适合处理经纪商时区差异的交易者。 动态日/周线：为日常过渡提供 Plots 垂直虚线，为周分隔提供加粗线，确保清晰的时段划分。 颜色编码的日子：为每一天分配独特的颜色，以便快速视觉识别各市场的交易日。 自适应文本标签：
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
介绍 STC MT4，这是一款先进的交易指标，旨在有效分析市场趋势和周期，使其成为寻求提升决策过程的交易者的必备工具。该指标对希望根据周期性价格波动和动量变化识别最佳进出点的新手和经验丰富的交易者都非常有益。 STC MT4 提供显著优势，通过及时信号帮助交易者在波动市场中导航。该指标在提供准确的趋势方向方面表现出色，使用户能够利用潜在的价格反转和延续，从而改善整体交易表现。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，允许 Expert Advisor 直接读取信号以进行自动交易。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本地 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与策略测试器完全兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件上触发 MetaTrader 警报弹出窗口，确保交易者不会错过关键交易设置。 推送通知：向您的 MetaTrader 移动应用发送实时推送通知，方便随时监控。 电子邮件警报：在信号事件上提供电子邮件通知，允许在远离交易终端时进行远程监控
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
指标
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
实用工具
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
实用工具
介绍 STM Trade Panel MT4，这是一个专为使用 MetaTrader 4 的交易者设计的必要工具。这个强大的工具简化了交易执行和管理，为新手和经验丰富的交易者提供了流畅的体验，帮助他们提高交易效率。 STM Trade Panel MT4 提供了关键优势，例如一键下单和可自定义的交易设置，确保用户能够快速响应市场变化。非常适合剥头皮交易者、日内交易者和摆动交易者，这个工具因显著减少交易执行时间和改善风险管理而受到认可，适用于包括 forex、指数和加密货币在内的各种交易工具。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 一键交易执行：快速下达买入和卖出订单，支持可自定义的 lot 大小和止损/止盈设置。 自动交易关闭：根据预定义的利润或损失阈值自动关闭交易，确保有效的风险管理。 特定订单管理：轻松同时关闭特定类型的订单或所有交易，以增强对交易组合的控制。 风险-收益配置：设置风险收益比，以使您的交易策略与风险承受能力相匹配。 实时盈亏监控：在直观的显示界面上实时查看您的盈亏情况，便于
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
指标
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
使用   Angle of Moving Average MT4   提升您的交易决策，这是一个创新指标，通过量化移动平均线的斜率，为趋势方向和动能提供清晰洞察。基于测量指定条数移动平均线角度的原则，这一工具自2010年左右在交易社区中概念化以来，已成为技术分析的支柱。在 Forex Factory 等论坛上广泛讨论，并因其对市场动态的直观可视化而受到赞誉，Angle of Moving Average 是复杂振荡器的强大替代品，为交易者提供直接的看涨或看跌偏见评估，免受过于复杂公式的干扰。 交易者青睐 Angle of Moving Average，因为它通过直观的柱状图显示—绿色表示上升动能，红色表示下降趋势—能够出色地发出趋势强度、潜在反转和最佳入场/出场点信号。通过计算当前移动平均线与其 N 条前的值的角度，它突出显示市场加速（大柱状图）或趋平（小或零角度）时刻，帮助在震荡期避免假信号。优势包括改善摆动和持仓交易的趋势确认，减少波动环境中的错误信号，通过在强角度入场提高风险回报比。适用于外汇、股票、指数和商品，此指标的警报确保您及时捕捉动能变化，提升趋势和反转市场中的整体盈利
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
Balanced Martingale
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
介绍 Balanced Martingale EA MT4，这是一个专为 MetaTrader 4 平台设计的复杂交易解决方案。该专家顾问利用独特的马丁格尔和反马丁格尔策略，使交易者能够有效地利用每日趋势。 凭借其先进的算法，Balanced Martingale EA MT4 通过智能管理交易，为交易者提供竞争优势，最大化利润，同时最小化风险。适合新手和经验丰富的交易者，它简化了交易过程，使用户能够专注于战略决策。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 核心交易策略：采用马丁格尔策略，根据交易结果调整头寸大小，以有效管理风险。 支持的时间框架：兼容多种时间框架，允许灵活的交易风格。 货币对：针对多种主要货币对进行了优化，提高了盈利交易的潜力。 风险管理：具有可定制的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 设置，以保护您的资本。 入场过滤器：包括 spread 检查和会话过滤器，以确保在最佳条件下执行交易。 头寸管理：利用马丁格尔原则有效管理交易，即使在波动的市场条件下
Confluence Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
Ultimate Confluence Signal MT4 是一个复杂的交易指标，专为 MetaTrader 4 设计，为交易者提供了一个强大的工具，以增强他们的决策过程。通过聚合多个技术指标的信号，该工具为新手和经验丰富的交易者提供了识别各种金融市场中高概率交易机会所需的洞察。 使用 Ultimate Confluence Signal MT4，您可以有效地过滤市场噪音，并利用来自 RSI、MACD 和 Stochastic 等各种指标的对齐信号。这种方法不仅提高了您的胜率，还帮助减少情绪化的交易决策，使其非常适合在动态市场环境中进行剥头皮、日内交易或摆动交易。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 多指标汇聚：整合多个指标，为趋势、反转和突破策略提供全面的交易信号。 可自定义信号阈值：根据您的交易风格定义弱、中等和强汇聚水平。 颜色编码直方图：以易于阅读的视觉方式表示市场状况，牛市和熊市信号采用不同颜色。 缓冲区集成：将指标值作为缓冲区暴露，以便与 Expert Advisors 无缝交
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