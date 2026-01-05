



I need a reliable, low-risk, high-consistency Expert Advisor (MT5 - EA) that is capable of passing prop firm challenges with specific features like stop lose and take profit as well as trailing stop. In addition to that should be suitable for long-term use on funded accounts. The EA should be designed to make at least 1% profit daily with strong risk management to remain within all prop firm rules.

In addition to that, expert should run all type of accounts including cent accounts as well as VPS.

If possible to have demo EA to test it as well or to run it on a demo account to moniter the performance.



