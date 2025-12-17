require the development of a high-speed, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness. The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts, with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically detect symbol properties to ensure correct position sizing and execution on supported instruments, including forex pairs, gold, indices, and Deriv synthetic indices, without requiring manual configuration.
The trading logic should be suitable for short-term, high-speed scalping or high-frequency style trading, using a high-probability approach based on trend confirmation, momentum, or price action filtering. The EA must strictly avoid martingale, grid, or uncontrolled averaging strategies and instead focus on precise, controlled trade entries and exits. Risk management is a core requirement, including percentage-based lot sizing, volatility-based stop loss and take profit (e.g., ATR), break-even protection, trailing stops, partial profit taking, and overall drawdown or trade-limit protection to ensure long-term account safety.
The EA must be robust enough to handle the execution differences between Deriv and Exness, function correctly across symbols with different digit formats and contract multipliers, and include spread and volatility filters to avoid unfavorable market conditions. It must be fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester, with consistent behavior between backtesting and live trading, and follow clean, modular MQL5 coding standards with error-free compilation.
I will provide a video demonstrating an EA trading at very high speed as a reference for the expected execution behavior. Only developers with proven experience in high-speed or high-frequency trading strategies should apply.Final selection will be based on the developer’s ability to clearly explain the EA’s trading logic, execution flow, and risk controls in a video, demonstrating a strong understanding of HFT-style systems and the live trading environments of both Deriv and Exness.
