Specification
I'd appreciate a price for this conversion to MT5. When complete, it should mirror the same trades, running side by side with the MT4 original, give or take a few points.
This EA will be limited to XAU pairs and M1 to M5 timeframes. The code is commented as much as possible. Nothing needs to added unless needed for proper stability and reliability for MT5.
It would be good to have the chance to test it out for 3-4 days on my platform to see how it correlates with the MT4. When completed and signed off, I'll need both the mq5 source code file and the ex5 as well. Thanks :-)
Project information
Budget
40 - 60 USD
Deadline
from 5 to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0