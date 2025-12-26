



Create an expert advisor for meta trader 5 which trades buy and sell alternatively. First trade buy, next trade sell.

For example. If a trade of 0.01 lot is placed on a buy and the trade is won, then the next trade is 0.01 on a sell.

If the sell trade is won, then the next trade is a buy at 0.01.

If there is a loss, then the lot sizes increase by a specified value. eg. 0.025. If there is yet another loss, then the lot size

is increased by another value. eg 0.055. If there is a winning trade then back to 0.01 lot.

** Important: all trades alternate eg, sell, buy, sell, buy, sell, buy, etc.

every trade has a stop loss and take profit

Let all lot sizes be adjustable eg. 0.1;0.25;0.55;0.75; etc. etc.

Include trading days and trading times.

No special rules to open or close a trade. ( begin buy or sell - it doesn't matter) make the next trade opposite

Once a profit is made It should do this until a profit is made and starts again at 0.01.

All this can be done on the same candle eg. the daily candle or 4 hour candle.

Would like to add two or three decimal places to the lot sizes. eg. 0.012 not just 0.1.









Please note that for each lot size the take profit amount changes. and the stop loss changes. eg, after the first lot eg. 0.1 take profit $0.20 Stop loss $0.30,--

If no profit, then second lot 0.55 take profit, 0.50 stop loss $0.40 etc. etc. Make all values adjustable









* Trading days of the week

*Start Time Hour: The hour to begin trading if using the trading hours filter

*End Time Hour: The hour to cease trading if using the trading hours filter

*Take profit pips or dollars

*Stop loss in pips or dollars





* Daily profit target and stop EA

* Total stop loss and stop EA.



