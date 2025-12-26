FreelanceSections

Up down trader

MQL5 Experts Design Forex Stocks

Specification


Create an expert advisor for meta trader 5 which trades buy and sell alternatively. First trade buy, next trade sell. 
For example. If a trade of 0.01 lot is placed on a buy and the trade is won, then the next trade is 0.01 on a sell.
If the sell trade is won, then the next trade is a buy at 0.01.
If there is a loss, then the lot sizes increase by a specified value. eg. 0.025. If there is yet another loss, then the lot size 
is increased by another value. eg 0.055. If there is a winning trade then back to 0.01 lot.
**  Important: all trades alternate eg, sell, buy, sell, buy, sell, buy, etc. 
                     every trade has a stop loss and take profit
                     Let all lot sizes  be adjustable  eg.   0.1;0.25;0.55;0.75; etc. etc.
                     Include trading days and trading times.
                     No special rules to open or close a trade. ( begin buy or sell - it doesn't matter) make the next trade opposite
                    Once a profit is made It should do this until a profit is made and starts again at 0.01.
                    All this can be done on the same candle eg. the daily candle or 4 hour candle. 
                    Would like to add two or three decimal places to the lot sizes. eg. 0.012 not just 0.1.


Please note that for each lot size the take profit amount changes. and the stop loss changes. eg, after the first lot eg. 0.1  take profit $0.20     Stop loss $0.30,-- 
If no profit, then second lot 0.55   take profit, 0.50   stop loss $0.40   etc. etc.  Make all values adjustable


* Trading days of the week
*Start Time Hour: The hour to begin trading if using the trading hours filter
*End Time Hour: The hour to cease trading if using the trading hours filter
*Take profit pips or dollars
*Stop loss in pips or dollars

* Daily profit target and stop EA
* Total stop loss and stop EA. 

                 

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(321)
Projects
497
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Busy
4
Developer 4
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(323)
Projects
386
52%
Arbitration
20
50% / 15%
Overdue
26
7%
Busy
7
Developer 7
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Developer 8
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(4)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(304)
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
78
31% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
12
Developer 12
Rating
(6)
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
50%
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(16)
Projects
18
6%
Arbitration
5
20% / 80%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(4)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Working
16
Developer 16
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
17
Developer 17
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
20
Developer 20
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(28)
Projects
30
7%
Arbitration
13
8% / 62%
Overdue
0
Busy
24
Developer 24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USD
Need a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USD
We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
Fix and Enhance Risk Management in MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) 50 - 200 USD
I have an existing MetaTrader 5 EA that requires significant improvements to its **risk management logic and trade execution** behavior. Currently, the EA executes trades without applying proper stop loss, take profit, or trailing mechanisms, which results in high drawdown and potential loss of capital. The goal is to **optimize the EA for low risk and high return**, starting with small capital (e.g., \$10, \$50
MT5 Trading Robot – SMA 5/9, Only Normal Cross, Manual Lot & Stop Loss 50 - 150 USD
I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on SMA 5/9 crossover: - Only one position at a time. - Close & reverse on opposite SMA cross. - No trading on very large breakout candles. - Stop Loss mandatory, 20-50 pips. - Manual lot size and manual timeframe. - EA must be clean, optimized, stable for Gold and Forex. Attached file contains full EA specification for development
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 (Negotiable) XAUUSD (Gold) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable) Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD
Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code require 50 - 450 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD
Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD
Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD
I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss

Project information

Budget
40+ USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)

Customer

(7)
Placed orders10
Arbitrage count0