Want to create a MT5 EA with EMA as bias and fractals for invalidation.

Specification

1.Session high low will use GMT time as range. I am not sure how the EA will handle the DST. 

When GMT+1 is xx:00 - xx:00

When GMT is xx:00 - xx:00

above is Asia range.


When GMT+1 is xx: 00 - xx:00

When GMT is xx:00 - xx:00

Above is London range.


Entry windows one for London Session and one for NY Session 


  1. Emas for bias 
  2. Fractals indicator for invalidation 


We will discuss more later.

Published: 1 code
33
Developer 33
Rating
(159)
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
34
Developer 34
Rating
(294)
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
35
Developer 35
Rating
(52)
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
36
Developer 36
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
37
Developer 37
Rating
(2)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
20%
Free
38
Developer 38
Rating
(86)
Projects
118
69%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
11
9%
Working
39
Developer 39
Rating
(6)
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
