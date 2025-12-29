MQL5 Experts
Specification
1.Session high low will use GMT time as range. I am not sure how the EA will handle the DST.
When GMT+1 is xx:00 - xx:00
When GMT is xx:00 - xx:00
above is Asia range.
When GMT+1 is xx: 00 - xx:00
When GMT is xx:00 - xx:00
Above is London range.
Entry windows one for London Session and one for NY Session
- Emas for bias
- Fractals indicator for invalidation
We will discuss more later.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Working
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
298
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
396
27%
Arbitration
38
39% / 50%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
162
43%
Arbitration
3
67% / 0%
Overdue
5
3%
Working
Published: 1 code
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
66
38%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
952
74%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
12
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
14
Rating
Projects
2873
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
15
Rating
Projects
107
29%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Loaded
16
Rating
Projects
196
48%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
17
Rating
Projects
204
69%
Arbitration
7
29% / 43%
Overdue
22
11%
Loaded
18
Rating
Projects
499
67%
Arbitration
5
40% / 0%
Overdue
4
1%
Free
Published: 8 codes
19
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
20
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
38%
Loaded
23
Rating
Projects
188
57%
Arbitration
10
80% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
28
Rating
Projects
548
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
29
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
30
Rating
Projects
386
52%
Arbitration
20
50% / 15%
Overdue
26
7%
Busy
31
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
32
Rating
Projects
3330
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
33
Rating
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
34
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
35
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
36
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
37
Rating
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
20%
Free
38
Rating
Projects
118
69%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
11
9%
Working
39
Rating
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
Similar orders
Make me a Money Machine 30+ USD(15M + 1H Support & Resistance + Liquidity Wick + Trailing SL) 🎯 Objective Develop an MT5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for XAUUSD (Gold) based on 15-minute liquidity rejection at H1/M15 Support & Resistance zones , with candle-close based trailing stop loss . 📊 On-Chart Display Detected Support & Resistance zones Trade direction Current SL & trailing level Active session 🔐 Risk Rules Only one trade per signal No
I need profitable EA ready made 300 - 3000 USDHello all developers! I need a profitable EA ready made, I am paying good, but only serious offer please. In first message please send me backtesting resaults and demo version. If you will not do this your application will be rejected, no exceptions. Source of code of course required
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USDBuen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USDI need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USDwant a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
MT5 EA Development Project 70+ USDI am looking for a skilled EA developer to program an automated trading system. The project will involve integrating a proprietary indicator that I will provide, along with clear instructions outlining how trades should be handled. The EA must operate solely on the 1-minute (M1 / 60-second) chart and react only to the indicator’s signals. Key requirements: Trade entries must be triggered exclusively by the indicator
Programmer with order flow experience 30 - 200 USDhello! I am searching a programmer with order flow experience, real experience, not chat gpt experience without any charts, proofs. Only serious offers please. Thank you very much :) More details on private message
Project information
Budget
30 - 1000 USD
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0