Strategy Name: SHA & Fast Ema Pullback for BTCUSD Scalping

Indicators Used: Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5.ex5, Fast EMA, Trend Ema, RSI

Filters Used: Break Even Filter, Ema Slope Filter, Day-wise Filter, Session/ Time Filter, Loss Filter

Lots: Fixed Size, 50% lots booked when Risk to Reward is 1:1

Stop Loss: in Points

Trailing SL: starts once Risk to Reward 1:1 is achieved

Target: 2000 Pts (max)

Buy Setup

Sell Setup





Issues to be fixed:

1. EA Should not take a Buy trade if the EMA is flat or negative. Similarly EA Should not take a Sell trade if the EMA is flat or positive.

2. EA should place any trades, if Price is consolidating between last Swing High & Swing Low. It should rather wait for previous Swing High or Swing Low to be broken & then take a trade on Ema Pullback





Attaching the Mt5 code, screenshots for the EA inputs





Please provide a demo version with a proper working Ema slope & consolidation filter added