Hello all developers! I need a profitable EA ready made, I am paying good, but only serious offer please. In first message please send me backtesting resaults and demo version. If you will not do this your application will be rejected, no exceptions. Source of code of course required.
Similar orders
Make me a Money Machine 30+ USD(15M + 1H Support & Resistance + Liquidity Wick + Trailing SL) 🎯 Objective Develop an MT5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for XAUUSD (Gold) based on 15-minute liquidity rejection at H1/M15 Support & Resistance zones , with candle-close based trailing stop loss . 📊 On-Chart Display Detected Support & Resistance zones Trade direction Current SL & trailing level Active session 🔐 Risk Rules Only one trade per signal No
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USDBuen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USDI need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USDwant a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
MT5 EA Development Project 70+ USDI am looking for a skilled EA developer to program an automated trading system. The project will involve integrating a proprietary indicator that I will provide, along with clear instructions outlining how trades should be handled. The EA must operate solely on the 1-minute (M1 / 60-second) chart and react only to the indicator’s signals. Key requirements: Trade entries must be triggered exclusively by the indicator
Programmer with order flow experience 30 - 200 USDhello! I am searching a programmer with order flow experience, real experience, not chat gpt experience without any charts, proofs. Only serious offers please. Thank you very much :) More details on private message
Project information
Budget
300 - 3000 USD
VAT (23%): 69 - 690 USD
Total: 369 - 3690 USD
For the developer270 - 2700 USD
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0