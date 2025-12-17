I look for a "actually" successful scalping person to help me to define/apply a successful scalping [M1-M5] strategy

This scalping strategy will be apply on challenges of prop firm - funded account

with respect of main rules of prop firm [see at the end of this message the main rules]

price is negotiable and could be also linked with the results obtained [if wished]

I am in GMT+8 with flexibles hours

The strategy will not use : no gambling method, no high frequency trades, no hedge, no lots more than 40 and and ideally less 20, no duration of trade less than 2 minutes

The "actually" capacity of coaching will be confirmed with a list of trades on at least 1 week [1 month better] produced automatically from MT4 or from MT5 [ history, list of trade, export in .pdf file] NOTE THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM HISTORY MT4 or MT5 in PDF or HTML format THE DEVELOPPER WILL NOT BE SELECTED thank you







+++++++++++++++++++++ main rules prop firm for funded account

maxi-loss-daily less 4% maxi-loss less 8% number-of-simultaneous 1 by security for 0.5%risk target-benefit 8 to 10% pourcentage-risqued 0.5% Maximun-pourcentage-risqued never more than 2% if some trades additional are added in same trend always stop-loss on same time that the trade maxi number lots 50

advise to not trade more than 1% target : +10% -----------------

No high frequency trade No trade "news" -2 minutes before until + 2 minutes after No hedge No martingale















