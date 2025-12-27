Specification
TITLE: Develop "Paldo Trend System": EMA 200 Zones + Structure Arrows + SL/TP Dashboard + Expiry
DESCRIPTION: Hi, I need a professional Custom Indicator for MT4. IMPORTANT: Please look at the ATTACHED SCREENSHOTS (Red & Blue Charts) for the required visual style.
1. VISUALS (THE "ZONES" - SEE IMAGES):
-
Background Colors:
-
If Price is ABOVE EMA 200: Draw a BLUE Background (Buy Zone).
-
If Price is BELOW EMA 200: Draw a RED/MAROON Background (Sell Zone).
-
Note: Draw this behind the candles.
-
-
EMA Lines: Plot EMA 200, EMA 50, and EMA 20.
-
Structure Labels: Mark Higher Lows (HL) and Lower Highs (LH) as shown in the images.
2. STRATEGY LOGIC (ENTRY SIGNALS):
-
BUY SIGNAL (Blue Arrow):
-
Condition: Price > EMA 200 + Valid Higher Low (HL) + Stochastic Oversold/Crossing Up.
-
-
SELL SIGNAL (Red Arrow):
-
Condition: Price < EMA 200 + Valid Lower High (LH) + Stochastic Overbought/Crossing Down.
-
3. DASHBOARD & TARGETS (REQUIRED): When a signal appears, display a Text Panel on the chart corner with:
-
Entry Price
-
Stop Loss (SL): Auto-calculated based on the recent Swing High (for Sell) or Swing Low (for Buy).
-
TP 1: 1:1 Risk-Reward.
-
TP 2: 1:2 Risk-Reward.
-
TP 3: 1:3 Risk-Reward.
-
VISUALS: Automatically draw Dashed Lines on the chart for the SL and TP levels so the user knows where to exit.
4. ALERTS:
-
Push Notification, Popup, and Email.
-
Format: "Paldo System: BUY on XAUUSD. SL: [Price], TP1: [Price]"
5. SECURITY & LICENSING:
-
Input Parameter: Expiry_Date (Format: YYYY.MM.DD).
-
Function: If Current Date > Expiry Date, the indicator must STOP working (no arrows, no dashboard) and alert "License Expired."
-
Developer Note: Please place the Expiry_Date variable at the VERY TOP of the code (Lines 1-10) for easy editing.
6. DELIVERABLES:
-
Source Code (.mq4) is MANDATORY.