TITLE: Develop "Paldo Trend System": EMA 200 Zones + Structure Arrows + SL/TP Dashboard + Expiry

DESCRIPTION: Hi, I need a professional Custom Indicator for MT4. IMPORTANT: Please look at the ATTACHED SCREENSHOTS (Red & Blue Charts) for the required visual style.

1. VISUALS (THE "ZONES" - SEE IMAGES):

  • Background Colors:

    • If Price is ABOVE EMA 200: Draw a BLUE Background (Buy Zone).

    • If Price is BELOW EMA 200: Draw a RED/MAROON Background (Sell Zone).

    • Note: Draw this behind the candles.

  • EMA Lines: Plot EMA 200, EMA 50, and EMA 20.

  • Structure Labels: Mark Higher Lows (HL) and Lower Highs (LH) as shown in the images.

2. STRATEGY LOGIC (ENTRY SIGNALS):

  • BUY SIGNAL (Blue Arrow):

    • Condition: Price > EMA 200 + Valid Higher Low (HL) + Stochastic Oversold/Crossing Up.

  • SELL SIGNAL (Red Arrow):

    • Condition: Price < EMA 200 + Valid Lower High (LH) + Stochastic Overbought/Crossing Down.

3. DASHBOARD & TARGETS (REQUIRED): When a signal appears, display a Text Panel on the chart corner with:

  • Entry Price

  • Stop Loss (SL): Auto-calculated based on the recent Swing High (for Sell) or Swing Low (for Buy).

  • TP 1: 1:1 Risk-Reward.

  • TP 2: 1:2 Risk-Reward.

  • TP 3: 1:3 Risk-Reward.

  • VISUALS: Automatically draw Dashed Lines on the chart for the SL and TP levels so the user knows where to exit.

4. ALERTS:

  • Push Notification, Popup, and Email.

  • Format: "Paldo System: BUY on XAUUSD. SL: [Price], TP1: [Price]"

5. SECURITY & LICENSING:

  • Input Parameter: Expiry_Date (Format: YYYY.MM.DD).

  • Function: If Current Date > Expiry Date, the indicator must STOP working (no arrows, no dashboard) and alert "License Expired."

  • Developer Note: Please place the Expiry_Date variable at the VERY TOP of the code (Lines 1-10) for easy editing.

6. DELIVERABLES:

  • Source Code (.mq4) is MANDATORY.


Files:

PNG
blue.png
34.8 Kb
PNG
red.png
40.5 Kb

