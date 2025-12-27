Similar orders

Expert Pine Script Developer Needed: XAUUSD 1m Reversal Indicator with Trend Filter 30+ USD "I need a high-quality, non-repainting TradingView indicator for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe. The goal is to catch 'Tops and Bottoms' using a combination of price exhaustion and candlestick confirmation. Key Requirements: The Signal: Must identify reversals at extremes. Please use a combination of Bollinger Bands (Standard Deviation) and RSI . Candlestick Confirmation: Signals should only fire if there is

Looking for a long term relationship woth developer woth trading knowledge 30 - 350 USD Hi guys looking for a reversal indicator that places signals on chart Signals must he placed at candle close and not repaint. Since I'm offering a high budget I want everything to run smoothly in these steps 1. Send screenahots of it 2. I'll give you feedback what to change or we'll skip to stage 3 3. Short period demo 4. Deposite send full version and close deal. That will allow safety for both us I know I'm getting

Hello mate I need to create an EA that closes the trades opened by another EA 30 - 40 USD Need to create a New EA that focuses only on closing trades of an Existing EA . The New EA should be attached to the Existing EA and also it should not interfere the functions of Existing EA. The developer of the New EA should provide guidelines in order to attach the New EA to the Existing EA. The existing EA will not be shared to the developer. The conditions of new EA is as follows: The new EA should close all

MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USD I’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and

Making similar indicator in MT4 AND MT5 50+ USD HI Iam trading with XU ma simple BT 1.12 INDICATOR Which I got indicator from forexstation forum but mq4 file is not with me,I want to have similar indicator which is non repainting in both mq4 and mq5 formats,it should be similar and signals should match it has 2 moving averages MA1 IS LONG TERM MA,MA2 is short term MA MA 2 SIGNALS FOLLOW THE MA TREND CHANGE not crossing of MA1

TradingView Pine Script Webhook , MT4 Trade Execution (BTC Strategy) 30 - 70 USD I am looking for an experienced developer to build a TradingView Pine Script that generates trading signals and sends them via webhook to MT4 for automated execution. The trading logic must be handled entirely in TradingView (Pine Script) . MT4 will only be responsible for receiving webhook messages and executing trades (no strategy logic inside MT4). The goal is to ensure that TradingView backtest results and live

Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USD Hello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step

CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USD cần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO

TRADING UTILITY - Portfolio & Cost Per Pip 50+ USD Hello Developers, I need a utility that allows to me open multiple positions. First the utility will show me all currency pairs on the watch list, and it will give me the option to either buy, sell, or neutral for each currency pair. Secondly, lot sizes for all currency pairs (that are not neutral) are determined through an input of cost per pip (USD). Lastly, then the execute button, which opens positions according