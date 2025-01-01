FreelanceSections

I want to make an EA for my hedging strategy.

Specification

I want make an EA that open hedge position on two different symbols with market order by basic calculation.  
if you are able to do same as my requirement detailed requirement will be provided if you are interested.  

apply with your name.

Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USD
I need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Looking to Buy an Existing MT5 EA + Source Code (Backtest + Demo Required) 30 - 800 USD
Hi guys, — I’m looking to purchase an existing Expert Advisor with source code . Serious enquiries only, please. Below are my requirements: Mandatory requirements Source code required (full .mq5 , readable & well-commented preferred) Backtest period: 4 years — Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025 (tick/data quality must be stated) Demo test: 1 month on a live/demo broker after backtest passes Target performance: ~15%
Automated Trailing SL logic for SELL and BUY in MQL 4 + MQL 5 + Tradingview Version 2 100+ USD
1. 1 The developer should keep in mind that a standard function of MQL4/5 already exist and a part of the source code can be given but the trailing is wrong. Keep in mind, you need to deliver this in MQL4, Mql5, PINESCRIPT 2. This project should to run at least without any bugs on the following items and symbol extensions(example xauusd.i, xauusd.x, xauusd.m, etc) a. XAUUSD (Gold) b. XAGUSD (Silver)
I need opening range breakout profitable EA 30+ USD
As in tittle, I need opening range breakout profitable EA, you mabe have ready made? If not we can create such EA together. Rules are Simple, I have programmed this EA, my budget is 30 USD
Build MT4 EA to Disable AutoTrading in 10 Custom Block Zones for Risk Management (XAUUSD) - Demo Required 50+ USD
EA Development Request: Multi-Zone AutoTrading Blocker for MT4 (XAUUSD Focused) Description: Hello Freelancers, I'm a disciplined gold trader based in Canada, focusing on XAUUSD with a strong emphasis on risk management. I need a simple, bulletproof MT4 EA that disables AutoTrading (turning the button red) when price is inside any of 10 user-defined "block zones" to prevent any new positions from opening (from other
Prop Firm & Personal Account EA (US30 & XAUUSD) with Setfile Settings + Licensing and non martingale 100 - 750 USD
I am hiring an experienced MT4/MT5 EA developer to build a prop firm and personal account Expert Advisor for US30 and XAUUSD . The EA must be non-martingale , low drawdown , and designed for consistent profitability with strict risk control. Markets & Platform • Instruments: US30 and XAUUSD • Platform: MT4 or MT5 • EA must support .set file configurations Trading & Risk Requirements • Non-martingale • No
MT5 XAUUSD Scalping EA – Ready System for Small Account ($100–$150), Demo Test Require 30 - 70 USD
Hello, I am looking to purchase an existing MT5 Expert Advisor, specifically designed for scalping XAUUSD (Gold), with the following clear requirements: Core Requirements Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M1 or M5 Style: Real scalping with controlled risk No martingale / no grid strategies Stop Loss mandatory, proper risk management included EA must be already functional and ready to attach to the chart (not
I am looking for a trading robot with a similar strategy 100+ USD
I am looking for a trading robot with a similar strategy. I will buy a script that works similarly. Please send a description of how the script works or a test version in the message
Expert Advisor 35+ USD
Hello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USD
If you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details

