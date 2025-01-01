MQL5 Experts
Specification
I want make an EA that open hedge position on two different symbols with market order by basic calculation.
if you are able to do same as my requirement detailed requirement will be provided if you are interested.
apply with your name.
if you are able to do same as my requirement detailed requirement will be provided if you are interested.
apply with your name.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
2
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
497
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Busy
4
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
7
Rating
Projects
684
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
15
40%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
7%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
14
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
16
Rating
Projects
15
27%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
20%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
333
35%
Arbitration
66
12% / 58%
Overdue
87
26%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
10
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
21
Rating
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
22
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
23
Rating
Projects
188
57%
Arbitration
10
80% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Rating
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
29
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
30
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
31
Rating
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
25
56% / 20%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
32
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
33
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0