I have an indicator on Trading View which gives buy and sell alerts .
I want this alerts , to be automatically executed on my MT5
So , a robot must be done, using a third party webhook .
Whenever we have a buy alert , the robot on MT5 must open a buy trade immediately with no delay .
Whenever we have a sell alert , the robot on MT5 must close the buy trade immediately and open a sell trade immediately with no delay .
Eg open/close on opposite signals
Please only people who did exactly this job and are very experienced to apply .
