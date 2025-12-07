I have an indicator on Trading View which gives buy and sell alerts .

I want this alerts , to be automatically executed on my MT5

So , a robot must be done, using a third party webhook .

Whenever we have a buy alert , the robot on MT5 must open a buy trade immediately with no delay .

Whenever we have a sell alert , the robot on MT5 must close the buy trade immediately and open a sell trade immediately with no delay .

Eg open/close on opposite signals

Please only people who did exactly this job and are very experienced to apply .