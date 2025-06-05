Custom indicator/EA that can perform a pattern recognition scan for ICT Smart Money "Breaker Structures" and alert me when they form.
Specification
Custom indicator/EA that can perform a pattern recognition scan for ICT Smart Money "Breaker Structures" and alert me when they form.
Custom Indicator Request – ICT Smart Money Breaker Structure Scanner (TradingView or EA)
Goal:
I need a custom TradingView indicator or EA that detects break of structure similar ICT Smart Money Breaker Structures and alerts me in real-time only when it aligns with a Fair Value Gap (FVG).
Mitigation block & Breaker block, I call them both for - breakers
We are also asking for pattern recognition in some few cases.
Requirements:
-
ICT Familiarity Preferred:
Ideally, the developer understands the ICT Smart Money concepts, especially Breaker Structures and FVGs.
-
Important: clean simple indicator/EA. We mostly use (BTC-GOLD) so please test in BTC and within 1-15M TF. The EA have to look as Tradingview.
-
It is possible to select asset classes, so the indicator doesn´t notify us if the requirements are met in different assets.
-
The indicator/EA has to be bale to analyse multiple timframes at once.
-
Functionality:
-
Identify Breaker Structures — when price breaks a swing high/low
-
Pattern recognition
-
Only trigger a signal when a FVG aligns with the Breaker.
-
-
Timeframe Support on TW/EA:
-
Automatically works by the choosing timeframes.
-
-
FVG/Arrows Customization:
-
FVG zones should be manually adjustable in the sitting.
Use two different colors: 1 for bullish and 1 for bearish structures.
-
In the sitting it should be able to change the visibility/fad for both.
-
-
Alerts & Notifications:
-
Send real-time alerts/notifications when conditions are met.
-
Alerts must work even when I’m not actively on TW.
-
Alerts also work's by the selected asset class and selected TF.
-
Alert timer would be suiteble
-