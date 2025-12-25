Specification
Greetings,
I'm seeking a price quote for the following EA description.
1) Short positions are opened after trades that have closed below the open of the trade.
2) Long positions are opened after trades that have closed above the open of the trade.
3) The base lot size plus the spread is applied for every trade that opens after the take profit has been reached.
4) Double the lot size of the previous trade plus the spread is applied for every trade that opens after the trailing stop has been reached.
Every time a trade opens, the trailing stop should be immediately active at the designated number of points away from the trade open.
Examples:
If the take profit is set for 50 points and the trailing stop is set for 50 points, and the price only moves towards the trailing stop, no profit is made and the trailing stop serves as a stop loss of 50 points.
If the take profit is set for 50 points and the trailing stop is set for 50 points, and the price moves 25 points towards the take profit before moving back 50 points to the trailing stop, no profit is made and only 25 points are lost.
If the take profit is set for 50 points and the trailing stop is set for 50 points, and the price moves 25 points towards the trailing stop before moving back 75 points to the take profit, the profit is reached and a new trade will open with the new setting of 50 points for the take profit and trailing stop.
The first trade to take place at the beginning of the EA's operation is to assume the conditions of rule 3) applying to the previous bar.
When back testing, if an account should lose too much money for the EA to continue trading, the EA should immediately stop operating to allow the test to end.
