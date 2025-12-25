FreelanceSections

Forex Expert Advisor/Robot mt4

MQL4 Experts Forex C++

Specification

Greetings,

I'm seeking a price quote for the following EA description.

1)      Short positions are opened after trades that have closed below the open of the trade.
2)      Long positions are opened after trades that have closed above the open of the trade.

3)      The base lot size plus the spread is applied for every trade that opens after the take profit has been reached.
4)      Double the lot size of the previous trade plus the spread is applied for every trade that opens after the trailing stop has been reached.


Every time a trade opens, the trailing stop should be immediately active at the designated number of points away from the trade open.

Examples:

If the take profit is set for 50 points and the trailing stop is set for 50 points, and the price only moves towards the trailing stop, no profit is made and the trailing stop serves as a stop loss of 50 points.
If the take profit is set for 50 points and the trailing stop is set for 50 points, and the price moves 25 points towards the take profit before moving back 50 points to the trailing stop, no profit is made and only 25 points are lost.
If the take profit is set for 50 points and the trailing stop is set for 50 points, and the price moves 25 points towards the trailing stop before moving back 75 points to the take profit, the profit is reached and a new trade will open with the new setting of 50 points for the take profit and trailing stop.

The first trade to take place at the beginning of the EA's operation is to assume the conditions of rule 3) applying to the previous bar.
When back testing, if an account should lose too much money for the EA to continue trading, the EA should immediately stop operating to allow the test to end.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(392)
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Working
Published: 11 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(490)
Projects
952
74%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
3
Developer 3
Rating
(268)
Projects
396
27%
Arbitration
38
39% / 50%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(2279)
Projects
2873
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(47)
Projects
66
38%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
(625)
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(26)
Projects
32
28%
Arbitration
5
60% / 40%
Overdue
6
19%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(390)
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
74
19% / 69%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
9
Developer 9
Rating
(622)
Projects
974
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Working
Published: 6 codes
10
Developer 10
Rating
(2623)
Projects
3329
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
11
Developer 11
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(304)
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
77
31% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
13
Developer 13
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
14
Developer 14
Rating
(264)
Projects
593
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
15
Developer 15
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(6)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
17
Developer 17
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
20%
Working
19
Developer 19
Rating
(6)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(5)
Projects
6
50%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
Published: 6 codes
21
Developer 21
Rating
(5)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
23
Developer 23
Rating
(294)
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
24
Developer 24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 (Negotiable) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 (Negotiable) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system (user selectable)
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD
Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code require 50 - 450 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD
Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD
Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD
I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USD
want a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting) 200 - 250 USD
I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution . This project requires strict close-based logic , multi-indicator buffer processing , and non-repainting behavior . HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only All conditions are checked only after candle close Logic
Ea make based on smc 40 - 50 USD
I want ea based on SMC concept,, i have good knowledge in smc,, if you have good knowledge then only message me we will discuss,, bos,, imbalance then take trade ,, with fixed sl and rr
Need new EA to be developed according to my requirement 30 - 150 USD
1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with the specified period (InpMATrendPeriod). If the current EMA value is greater than the previous one, the trend is seen as growing (ema_current > ema_previous). Alternatively, if current EMA is

Project information

Budget
30 - 50 USD

Customer

(2)
Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0