Specification
Ea gold is specifically available for those willing to make huge profits very good and trustworthy very easier to use
- Buy signal: the main MACD line crosses the signal line upwards (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous<signal_previous).
- Sell signal: the main MACD line crosses the signal line downwards (macd_current<signal_current && macd_previous>signal_previous). The below figure shows Buy and Sell cases.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
45
2%
Arbitration
6
33% / 17%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
66
38%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
2876
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
428
15%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
49
8%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
18
67%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
17%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
687
34%
Arbitration
33
70% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
333
35%
Arbitration
66
12% / 58%
Overdue
87
26%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
59
27%
Arbitration
26
19% / 54%
Overdue
10
17%
Working
Published: 1 code
9
Rating
Projects
3332
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
10
Rating
Projects
27
26%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
1
4%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
549
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
1427
59%
Arbitration
31
81% / 0%
Overdue
10
1%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
945
47%
Arbitration
309
58% / 27%
Overdue
125
13%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
619
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
11
2%
Busy
15
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
16
Rating
Projects
40
15%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
80
10%
Arbitration
38
8% / 58%
Overdue
6
8%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
91
13%
Arbitration
34
26% / 59%
Overdue
37
41%
Free
Similar orders
Stormbreaker 30 - 100 USD✅ *Step-by-Step Strategy to Code – CRT + CISD (MT5 EA)* 🔧 *System Setup* *Timeframes Used:* - *D1* – Bias & CRT zones (High & Low) - *H1* – Confirm candle closes back inside CRT levels - *M5* – CISD pattern (entry trigger) --- 🟢 *Buy Setup – Logic* 1. *Detect D1 CRT Zone:* - Identify current day’s *High and Low* → define CRT levels. 2. *Wait for Sweep:* - Price must *break below D1 CRT Low* (wick). 3. *H1
Need for a writer for my channel 100 - 200 USDi need a writer and moderator for my channel that have experience that can moderate a new channel that contain news and analyses no siganls and a professional look and payment will be from 100 to 200 as the experience and the professionality
Pazuzu 30+ USDgenerate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade
Project information
Budget
50 - 300 USD
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0