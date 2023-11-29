FreelanceSections

EA for Gold

MQL5 Experts Forex Collection of data on the internet

Specification

Ea gold is specifically available for those willing to make huge profits very good and trustworthy very easier to use 
  • Buy signal: the main MACD line crosses the signal line upwards (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous<signal_previous).
  • Sell signal: the main MACD line crosses the signal line downwards (macd_current<signal_current && macd_previous>signal_previous). The below figure shows Buy and Sell cases.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(36)
Projects
45
2%
Arbitration
6
33% / 17%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(47)
Projects
66
38%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(2282)
Projects
2876
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
428
15%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(48)
Projects
49
8%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(14)
Projects
18
67%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
17%
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(435)
Projects
687
34%
Arbitration
33
70% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
(206)
Projects
333
35%
Arbitration
66
12% / 58%
Overdue
87
26%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(37)
Projects
59
27%
Arbitration
26
19% / 54%
Overdue
10
17%
Working
Published: 1 code
9
Developer 9
Rating
(2625)
Projects
3332
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
10
Developer 10
Rating
(27)
Projects
27
26%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
1
4%
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(511)
Projects
549
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(617)
Projects
1427
59%
Arbitration
31
81% / 0%
Overdue
10
1%
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(574)
Projects
945
47%
Arbitration
309
58% / 27%
Overdue
125
13%
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(539)
Projects
619
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
11
2%
Busy
15
Developer 15
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
16
Developer 16
Rating
(31)
Projects
40
15%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Working
18
Developer 18
Rating
(72)
Projects
80
10%
Arbitration
38
8% / 58%
Overdue
6
8%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(45)
Projects
91
13%
Arbitration
34
26% / 59%
Overdue
37
41%
Free
Similar orders
Expert based on support and resistance apply only if you already have the expert ready , and will be handy to my existing expert (my expert is already integrated with few features) 30+ USD
- Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . - My expert already has money management , session filter , threshold based . - Also show a screen or a picture of the chart showing the support and resistance on live chart
Stormbreaker 30 - 100 USD
✅ *Step-by-Step Strategy to Code – CRT + CISD (MT5 EA)* 🔧 *System Setup* *Timeframes Used:* - *D1* – Bias & CRT zones (High & Low) - *H1* – Confirm candle closes back inside CRT levels - *M5* – CISD pattern (entry trigger) --- 🟢 *Buy Setup – Logic* 1. *Detect D1 CRT Zone:* - Identify current day’s *High and Low* → define CRT levels. 2. *Wait for Sweep:* - Price must *break below D1 CRT Low* (wick). 3. *H1
EA devlopser (devlop EA robot as per my logic ) 30+ USD
So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5 1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low 2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h 3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure 4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk
Need for a writer for my channel 100 - 200 USD
i need a writer and moderator for my channel that have experience that can moderate a new channel that contain news and analyses no siganls and a professional look and payment will be from 100 to 200 as the experience and the professionality
Custom Pocket Option Binary Bot (NOT MT5 EA) — Full Martingale System + API Auto-Trading 150 - 400 USD
I need a custom Pocket Option binary options bot. This is NOT an MT5 EA. The bot must work directly with Pocket Option using API or WebSocket (NO clicker bot). Bot Requirements Generate simple Buy/Sell signals for OTC pairs Execute trades automatically on Pocket Option Allow me to set: Entry Amount (Level 0) Level 1 martingale amount Level 2 martingale amount Level 3 martingale amount If Level 0 loses → trade Level 1
Professional Algorithmic Trading Specialist | EA/Indicator Development | Strategy Optimization | Signal Setup & MT4/MT5 Technical Support 30 - 35 USD
Welcome to my freelance profile. I am a disciplined and detail-oriented trading systems specialist with strong expertise in: Algorithmic Trading (MT4 & MT5) EA/Indicator Setup & Technical Support Signal Creation, Optimization & Risk Structuring Strategy Testing & Performance Evaluation Trade Automation & System Fine-Tuning My work is based on accuracy, transparency, and strict professional standards. I ensure that
Pazuzu 30+ USD
generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade

Project information

Budget
50 - 300 USD

Customer

Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0