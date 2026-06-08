Buying or Selling all 7 pairs - page 5

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Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 26): Informer for Trading Instruments

Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 26): Informer for Trading Instruments

For almost the entire series, we worked with only one simple trading strategy, and only in the last parts, when the main features had already been implemented, we started considering adding a new trading strategy and using it as the main one. This example demonstrated the possibility of trying to unlock the potential of almost any trading strategy (if that potential really exists, of course).

Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 26): Informer for Trading Instruments
Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 26): Informer for Trading Instruments
  • 2026.04.08
  • www.mql5.com
Before moving forward with the development of multi-currency EAs, let's try to switch to creating a new project using the developed library. This example will demonstrate how to best organize source code storage and how using the new code repository from MetaQuotes can help us.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Multi instrument robot

Sergey Golubev, 2026.06.08 14:52

Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 28): Adding a Position Closing Manager

Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 28): Adding a Position Closing Manager

In Part 12, we added a risk manager module to the multi-currency EA to limit daily and overall drawdown. It does not increase profits, but is critical to protecting funds in adverse conditions. It is based on prop trading rules with flexible settings: drawdown in currency, as a percentage of the balance, or from the start of the day.

The module is implemented as the CVirtualRiskManager class with methods for tracking balance, profit, and checking limitations. A profit-locking function is also provided: once the target is reached, all positions are closed and trading stops.

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