Buying or Selling all 7 pairs - page 5
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Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 26): Informer for Trading Instruments
For almost the entire series, we worked with only one simple trading strategy, and only in the last parts, when the main features had already been implemented, we started considering adding a new trading strategy and using it as the main one. This example demonstrated the possibility of trying to unlock the potential of almost any trading strategy (if that potential really exists, of course).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Multi instrument robot
Sergey Golubev, 2026.06.08 14:52
Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 28): Adding a Position Closing Manager
The module is implemented as the CVirtualRiskManager class with methods for tracking balance, profit, and checking limitations. A profit-locking function is also provided: once the target is reached, all positions are closed and trading stops.