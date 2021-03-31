FFC news indicator issue , error 5004

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Hi guys,

I am experiencing issues with the FFC news indicator, giving error 5004, DLL + webrequests from the links are allowed, but still it can not download the xml file to present information.


 
Stanislav Ivanov:

Hi guys,

I am experiencing issues with the FFC news indicator, giving error 5004, DLL + webrequests from the links are allowed, but still it can not download the xml file to present information.

The URL has changed.

 
JC:

The URL has changed.

I just updated it, works .

Thanks

 
Stanislav Ivanov:

I just updated it, works .

Thanks

Hello ,I faced this prob too ,how do u solve this prob? What's the URL? Thanks!
[Deleted]  

what the update new URL bro?

thank you.,

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