FFC news indicator issue , error 5004
Stanislav Ivanov:
Hi guys,
I am experiencing issues with the FFC news indicator, giving error 5004, DLL + webrequests from the links are allowed, but still it can not download the xml file to present information.
The URL has changed.
JC:
The URL has changed.
I just updated it, works .
Thanks
Stanislav Ivanov:Hello ,I faced this prob too ,how do u solve this prob? What's the URL? Thanks!
I just updated it, works .
Thanks
what the update new URL bro?
thank you.,
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Hi guys,
I am experiencing issues with the FFC news indicator, giving error 5004, DLL + webrequests from the links are allowed, but still it can not download the xml file to present information.