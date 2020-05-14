Problems with Virtual Hosting and signal synchronization
Hello everybody,
I use the virtual hosting provided by the MT4 platform and I synchronized the signal only, I preferred to do it this way in order not to overload the server with charts and clutter.
Nonetheless on the journal it seems like there are a lot of sychronization errors and I don't know if it's normal..
For example I had a trade, from the signal source, open from more than 10 days when normally the trades from this signal are closed within 1 day. So today I closed those trades because I thought that maybe there shoulde've been already closed, but then they got reopened right away making me think that probably are still active trades from the signal.
So basically I would I know if a trade from a signal is still active or it's the virtual hosting creating problems?
Is it normal to have all these errors in the Virtual hosting journal?
Unfortunately the Signal guy does not answer to any message, reason why it will soon be changed.., and there is not any kind of support for the MQL5 Virtual Hosting
Thanks to anybody who's willing to help...
You probably have 2 problems, trading is not enabled in your account (contact your broker about this) and also your broker uses a dot suffix in currency pairs (EURUSD. instead of EURUSD used by signal) and that doesn't allow the proper copying of signal trades.
The only solution to the 2nd problem is to use another broker/server setup. Contact the signal provider for suggestions.
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Hello everybody,
I use the virtual hosting provided by the MT4 platform and I synchronized the signal only, I preferred to do it this way in order not to overload the server with charts and clutter.
Nonetheless on the journal it seems like there are a lot of sychronization errors and I don't know if it's normal..
For example I had a trade, from the signal source, open from more than 10 days when normally the trades from this signal are closed within 1 day. So today I closed those trades because I thought that maybe there shoulde've been already closed, but then they got reopened right away making me think that probably are still active trades from the signal.
So basically I would I know if a trade from a signal is still active or it's the virtual hosting creating problems?
Is it normal to have all these errors in the Virtual hosting journal?
Unfortunately the Signal guy does not answer to any message, reason why it will soon be changed.., and there is not any kind of support for the MQL5 Virtual Hosting
Thanks to anybody who's willing to help...