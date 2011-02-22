Automated Trading Championship 2010 - page 5
Sorry, I made a little mistake. You can have not more than 3 orders (order does not mean open position) but you can have an open position for every Symbol.
PIX'S NOTE: This post contains incorrect info. Please see Rosh follow up here for reply: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/746/page5/#comment_8087
Clarification?:
Position: Direction (long or short)
Order: Limit, Market, Stop, etc.
Entry Point: Entry price
So:
* single Position (direction) per Symbol
* max three Orders pending (not yet executed) on all Symbols
* max 5 lots per Order
* max 15 lots in a single Position (direction) per Symbol
* one can enter multiple times with different Entry Points in the same direction (Position) on each Symbol given the previous restrictions
Suggestion: To simplify, only allow a max amount of lots to be opened per account.
Rationale: Not only does this simplify the rules and trading, but it restrains lucky, over leveraged Expert Advisors from winning the competition. If only, say, 30 lots total were allowed to be opened at any given time per account, then the most "skillful" Expert Advisors will gain an advantage over uber-leveraged pot-luck Expert Advisors.
Rosh, you make me confuse now.
Please clarify following items for me (is my understanding true/not?)
1. For all symbols, I can open as many as "positions" that I want, as long as the lot total is less than 15 lots and each position size cannot be greater than 5 lots.
2. For each symbol, I can only open 3 "orders" at maximum.
Example1:
1st Position = EURUSD (1lot), 2st Position = EURUSD(1lot), 3st Postion = GBPJPY (0.5 lot), 4st position = EURUSD (0.5 lot). Lot total is 3 lots and no position greater than 5 lot
Is it ok/not?
do u mean that opened position is included in "Order" ?
by the way , i think the definition of scalping is too loose.
i recommend scalping definition should be 3 time of the spread. that is eurgbp (most used currency for scalping) --> 6 pips
when the market change 2-4 %, the scalping EA hit the SL easily
so meaningless for using championed scalping EA in reality
It is important that we do not mix up an order with an open position.
Regarding the Rules of Championship limitations for three orders is related to pending orders. To read about the orders in general see the Help of client terminal:
Market Order
Market order is a commitment to the brokerage company to buy or sell a security. Execution of this order results in the execution of a deal. The price of a deal depends on the execution mode, which depends on the symbol type. Generally, a security is bought at the Ask price and sold at the Bid price.
Pending Order
Pending order is the client's commitment to the brokerage company to buy or sell a security at pre-defined conditions in the future. The following types of pending orders are available:
Rosh,
just ask.... do permitted the open position is a same symbols repeat for 3 times ? ie EURUSD with a position with 5 lots, and two orders position are same, total will be 15 lots for only 1 symbols?
Rosh,
To clarify some of the questions that have arisen recently from a number of users, I will explain some of the following examples:
Rosh, sorry for asking again.
In point no 3 you say that for each symbol, at any given time only one "position" can be opened. However you state in point no 4 that people can still open "order" for the same symbol as long as it not exceeded 15 lots. My question is:if this "order" ,due to it hits the stop limit it will then become a "position" right?, and will it be contradicted with your point no.3 to only allowed single position for each symbol?
Hi, To someone living kindly.
in the Rule Official the sentence says,
･ Make a minimum of 5 non-demo trades in the first 8 months of testing (2010.01.01 - 2010.08.01) and in the 3 months of the contest
please teach me the meaning of "non-demo trade" without laughing at me.
what does it mean?
Does any real money move in Championship?
As I'm not good at English, I can't understand.
thanks for kindness.
See MetaTrader 5 Trading System
The trading system in MetaTrader 5 differs from that of MetaTrader 4 in its basics. First of all, four types of trade operation execution are supported in MetaTrader 5: Market, Instant, Request and Exchange. Secondly, the new terminal accepts the strict delimitation between the notions of Order, Trade and Position.
Differences between trade positions in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
Besides the Buy and Sell market orders, 6 types of pending orders are supported:
Pending Orders in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
All these possibilities enable you to flexibly control all trading activities and implement almost any trading strategy.
How Does It Work?
An order to execute a trade with indicated parameters is sent to a broker from the client terminal. The order correctness is checked on the server. Are all the parameters (balance, lot, price, etc.) indicated correctly? If any of parameters does not meet the requirements, the order is rejected. If everything is correct, a trade order is placed to the Order Queue, after which it is sent to a dealer or to the market. An order can be also rejected in the market (stock exchange) or by the dealer.
Trading operations Execution in MetaTrader 5
An order turns into a trade if all its parameters are correct and it has been executed in the market. Depending on the current position for the security, the trade can result in the position increase, decrease or closing.
Example: we've got one position for EURUSD 1 Lot. If another lot is bought, the position will be increased to 2 lots. If 1 lot is sold, the position will be closed. If 0.7 lots are sold, the position will diminish to 0.3 lots.