Automated Trading Championship 2010
Will the Strategy Tester be launched in due time?
TheEconomist:Seconded. I'd like to know too.
Will the Strategy Tester be launched in due time?
Will the Strategy Tester be launched in due time?
Strategy Tester is going to go out soon.
Do the participants have to submit their EAs to Metaquotes again like in the last competitions or are we allowed to run them on our own servers?
Philipp:You are joking? Only our equipment, sure.
... are we allowed to run them on our own servers?
... are we allowed to run them on our own servers?
Do we have a date yet? Sorry if I missed this in the information
Paul
Paul
Rosh:I think it's more a joke, that you want us to give away our code. If MQL5 will be as easy to reconstruct (saying "disasemble" would be exagerrated) as MQL4 then this whole thing is uninteresting, again. And yes: I know - nobody has to attain.
You are joking? Only our equipment, sure.
You are joking? Only our equipment, sure.
Philipp:
I think it's more a joke, that you want us to give away our code. If MQL5 will be as easy to reconstruct (saying "disasemble" would be exagerrated) as MQL4 then this whole thing is uninteresting, again. And yes: I know - nobody has to attain.
I think it's more a joke, that you want us to give away our code. If MQL5 will be as easy to reconstruct (saying "disasemble" would be exagerrated) as MQL4 then this whole thing is uninteresting, again. And yes: I know - nobody has to attain.
The EAs will be hosted on our servers only. Three previous ATCs proved our reputation of a reliable organizer. The access to the experts within our company was highly restricted. Only two man got the access to them. After the Championship all the experts was deleted as we promised. In this championship we will use the same scheme.
hi, rosh
i am a mql4 coder, i want to join ATC 2010 , but i don't know how to code mql5, i haven't time to learn it~ ~
can i use mql4 to join Atc 2010?
kelly:No, you can't. Only mql5 Expert Advisors.
hi, rosh
i am a mql4 coder, i want to join ATC 2010 , but i don't know how to code mql5, i haven't time to learn it~ ~
can i use mql4 to join Atc 2010?
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We are glad to announce that the Automated Trading Championship will be conducted this year - in 2010. The main purpose of the competition is promoting the idea of the automated trading and the new development environment MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). The total prize of the Automated Trading Championship 2010 is 80,000 US dollars.
We always do our best to conduct the Automated Trading Championship on the highest level. This year we keep on preparing the most interesting Championship for you. On the official website of the ATC, we will publish details of all its Participants. Anyone can visit this website to watch trading dynamics of any Expert Advisor and its characteristics. We will also publish weekly statistical reports, interviews with Participants and useful articles. These materials are intended to show the full information on performance of automated trading systems and help traders to develop profitable Expert Advisors.
As distinct from previous competitions, MQL5-programs will participate in Championship 2010. "This year we are going to release the new MetaTrader 5 Platform with the new Expert Advisor development environment - MQL5. That's why we decided to conduct the new competition among Expert Advisors written in MQL5." - Stanislav Starikov, the senior developer of the MetaTrader 5 client terminal and the MQL5 environment, said.
For the three years of the competition conduction, the Championship has become extremely popular being a specialized site where developers from all over the world can demonstrate their programs. Many EA writers use the Championship as a chance to show their programs and advertise their services. We invite you to take part in the Automated Trading Championship 2010 and prove that you know how to develop profitable Expert Advisors.