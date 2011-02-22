Automated Trading Championship 2010 - page 12
Does this problem still exist?
thank you Rosh,
Now it works....
I just change my ea.
May i know.. when my ea checked ?
regards
marvell
Please allow contestant select more than one chart to attach their EA.
Is it possible?
This means that format of EX5-file is changed. Now your expert (in EX5 format) doesn't satisfy the conditiions
You should use build 315 or higher to complile you expert again
Your EA will be checked in a while, please wait.
hello Alexey..
my EA checked.. thanks..
and the result is No Errors.
But I want to know something about trades and deals.
My result shown like below:
result 48 trades , 156 deals.
Is this not break the rule of ATC2010 ?
please.. let me know.
regards
marvell
hello,
the homepage of Automated Trading Championship 2010 says "During the Championship, we will publish detailed statements of trade operations of each Participant".
Can anyone tell me how often will they update the statements... Is it often enough to trade it with a real-time account? Any experience?
regards
Peter
If EA submitted for ATC-2010 passes verification testing with "no errors", does this mean EA has meets all ATC-2010 rules requirement for the verification test date range?
Example: Rule "The minimum trading amount is 0.1 lots, and the maximum is 5 lots, with an increase by 0.1 lot on every order.".
And ATC-2010 verified EA, with "no errors", closes a Position with an EA generated order for 15 lots in the "OUT" direction, which is not a Market Stop (StopLoss or TakeProfit) order. Is this acceptable? If not, why doesn't the ATC-2010 verification test report this as an error?
Hi,
Could you tell me what are the trading hours during ATC2010, i.e when market is opening and when is closing.
I can see on the charts that data is from Monday 0.00 till Friday 23.00 so, can I assume these trading hours for ATC2010?
regards