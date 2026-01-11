Indonesian Member - page 75

New comment
 
 
Files:
4hrTrader.ex4  5 kb
 
Files:
TIME_II_vVBOo2.ex4  66 kb
 
Files:
Session_HiLo_v4.ex4  44 kb
 
Files:
Divergence_AO.ex4  31 kb
 
Files:
CPR.ex4  80 kb
 
Files:
i-divergencebar.ex4  14 kb
2_candles__BW.ex4  12 kb
 
Files:
TradeLocator.ex4  154 kb
 

IchimokuSuppResMTF_AD... jika perlu, ditambahkkan Ichimoku Arrow Signals Alert

 
1225113:

Hi Martinus Hendra.... a very good word ... we have to experiment about trading if the result is good, share it to friends for their inspiration (be the best) ... trading can not be done just by word alone and can not doing something useful to others means you .. be nothing... proof its your word... not only easy talk

bullshit for it...you talk just wanna be for yours more expert and popular as seller
1...686970717273747576777879808182...614
New comment