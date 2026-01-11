Indonesian Member - page 75
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
IchimokuSuppResMTF_AD... jika perlu, ditambahkkan Ichimoku Arrow Signals Alert
Hi Martinus Hendra.... a very good word ... we have to experiment about trading if the result is good, share it to friends for their inspiration (be the best) ... trading can not be done just by word alone and can not doing something useful to others means you .. be nothing... proof its your word... not only easy talk