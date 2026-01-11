Indonesian Member - page 491

1225113:

mangkana sengkok gebey nyamana 1225113...

dhedhina tak padeh ..dheghik oreng tak bingung pole ...

kemma sing nyamana master CODER ... mon padeh, dheghik kleroh ordran ... be be be be be be... dhekrema neka..

Wkwkwk torot lah
 
Double umar dimember ini... wkwkwk...
okelah pak comar... berpacu dalam melody...
 
Yii haa.... BBMA perfect.
 
Test dulu lah, ame orang Indonesia :D
 
yiiihaaaa juga ... kwkwkw


 
Hallo temen2 indo... ikutan gabung ya, newbie nih masih perlu banyak belajar
 
Ngopi Lurrrrr............... seupan cau kulub sampeu haneut
 
nyanyi ahh... 
aku seorang kapiten
mempunyai pedang panjang
kalau berjalan prok prok prok
aku seorang kapiten
master coder umar sikatttt....
 
Scalping?? Just beat it..... by MJ
