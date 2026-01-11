Indonesian Member - page 556

New comment
 

adaptive Gann High-Low activator jma Heiken Ashi arrows-bars

 
Biantoro Kunarto:
I want to know how many people from Indonesia is joining this forum. If you're from Indonesia, please comment this topic..Thank you..

Salam kenal bos!

 

ATR Bands 2.01 (alerts)

 

SSL fast nrp + atr bands 

 

1Price BorderX

Files:
1Price_BorderX.mq4  15 kb
 

kijun sen candles.

Files:    kijun sen candles alerts.mq4   5.07 kb

Files:
7hkijun_sen_candles.mq4  3 kb
 

adxvma - mtf zigZag alerts 


 

Adaptive averages - mtf & alerts.


 

step t3 average

Files:
step_T3_Average.mq4  21 kb
 

salam kenal

saya dari ciamis

melihat indikator yang terpasang pada chat teman'

sangat menarik sekali dilihatnya


salam sukses

1...549550551552553554555556557558559560561562563...614
New comment