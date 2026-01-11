Indonesian Member - page 459

Bagi EA scalping dong om..
 
RimJim :

waaaww.. Guys tell me where is "LIKE" Button Or star Rating switch, 10 out of 10 star's  hehehhee..  

Hi ... Novelin Yashvin .... how are you ...? I haven't met You for a long time  ... hehe

now I'm closed again with Happy Lol ...

898560763 2019.07.09 08:52:36 buy 1.00 gold 1395.05 0.00 0.00 2019.07.09 19:32:51 1396.24 0.00 0.00 0.00 119.00
898560765 2019.07.09 08:52:48 buy 1.00 gold 1395.06 0.00 0.00 2019.07.09 19:32:50 1396.25 0.00 0.00 0.00 119.00
898560767 2019.07.09 08:52:59 buy 1.00 gold 1395.04 0.00 0.00 2019.07.09 19:32:50 1396.25 0.00 0.00 0.00 121.00
898560771 2019.07.09 08:53:17 buy 1.00 gold 1395.06 0.00 0.00 2019.07.09 19:32:49 1396.26 0.00 0.00 0.00 120.00
898560772 2019.07.09 08:53:24 buy 1.00 gold 1395.05 0.00 0.00 2019.07.09 19:32:49 1396.26 0.00 0.00 0.00 121.00
898560776 2019.07.09 08:53:52 buy 1.00 gold 1395.16 0.00 0.00 2019.07.09 19:32:48 1396.24 0.00 0.00 0.00 108.00



 
Om.Day:
Bagi EA scalping dong om..

ini boleh dicoba EA scalping 

 
GARUDA DI DADAKU :)
 
1225113:

Hi ... Novelin Yashvin .... how are you ...? I haven't met You for a long time  ... hehe

now I'm closed again with Happy Lol ...

now I'm closed again with Happy Lol ...

I am around your Thread and looking for your new posts. I dropped one message for you there and waiting for Answer since a week..

 
salam kenal semua, sya brando dari kota manado, 
 
Achmad Wijaya:
hmmmmhhh ngopiiiii :)
Cara subscribe signal trading pake mt5 android gmna ya?
 

seluncuran lagi.....

898573568 2019.07.09 19:33:19 sell 1.00 gold 1396.21 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 04:21:51 1393.50 0.00 0.00 1.08 271.00
898573592 2019.07.09 19:36:43 sell 1.00 gold 1396.60 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 04:21:51 1393.52 0.00 0.00 1.08 308.00
898575045 2019.07.09 22:41:34 sell 1.00 gold 1397.07 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 04:21:50 1393.52 0.00 0.00 1.08 355.00
 
RimJim :

good day ... RimJim..

if so, try  clik twice on text then the left clik select delete and save the template ...

or create  new chart again... maybe its help

now I am currently focusing on the trial system at Real ... the system must grow towards perfection, one of the mistakes Must Be eliminated ... lol

again like this .....

litle but sure ....

898577579 2019.07.10 07:51:27 buy 1.00 gold 1392.93 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 08:42:52 1393.54 0.00 0.00 0.00 61.00
898577600 2019.07.10 07:57:12 buy 1.00 gold 1393.12 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 08:42:51 1393.54 0.00 0.00 0.00 42.00
898577669 2019.07.10 08:13:21 buy 1.00 gold 1392.70 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 08:42:50 1393.54 0.00 0.00 0.00 84.00
898577607 2019.07.10 07:58:41 buy 1.00 gold 1393.32 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 08:42:50 1393.54 0.00 0.00 0.00 22.00
 

lumayan... tarik mang


898577884 2019.07.10 08:54:57 buy 1.00 gold 1393.42 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 12:38:57 1395.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 238.00
898577887 2019.07.10 08:55:43 buy 1.00 gold 1393.23 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 12:38:57 1395.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 257.00
898577889 2019.07.10 08:57:35 buy 1.00 gold 1393.52 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 12:38:56 1395.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 228.00
898577945 2019.07.10 09:03:14 buy 1.00 gold 1393.11 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 12:38:55 1395.82 0.00 0.00 0.00 271.00
898577948 2019.07.10 09:03:36 buy 1.00 gold 1393.02 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 12:38:55 1395.82 0.00 0.00 0.00 280.00
898577964 2019.07.10 09:04:10 buy 1.00 gold 1392.74 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 12:38:54 1395.81 0.00 0.00 0.00 307.00
898577968 2019.07.10 09:04:54 buy 1.00 gold 1392.44 0.00 0.00 2019.07.10 12:38:53 1395.81 0.00 0.00 0.00 337.00
