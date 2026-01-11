Indonesian Member - page 285

Spat Forex System


Files:
spat.zip  159 kb
 

Super Parabolic sar


Files:
Super_Parabolic_Trading.zip  1259 kb
 

Heiken Ashi cycle filter



 

Forex Gain Modified.




Files:
Forex_Gain_Modified.zip  764 kb
 
Biantoro Kunarto:
I want to know how many people from Indonesia is joining this forum. If you're from Indonesia, please comment this topic..Thank you..

Indonesia kan ini forum,  boleh pake bahasa indonesia?.. Salam kenal yaaa para pengguna mql5 semua.. Yg mau kenal saya ini profil saya https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cahya87

 
Cahyaning Rino Pawestri:

Boleh pakai bahasa Indonesia dan khusus hanya di topik ini.
 
ok
 
pengin tahu dong image Templet yang manualnya

 

helo abi urang bandung

 

Multiple_Equidistant_Lines


