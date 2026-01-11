Indonesian Member - page 289

New comment
 

Dynamic_Trend_MTF


Files:
Dynamic_Trend_MTF.mq4  9 kb
 

binary-market.


Files:
binary-market.zip  32 kb
 

(T_S_R)-Daily Range Display#2.


 

Swing Trading Profits


 

Solar Wind Joy +smFish +Fiji Trend +ZZF AA MTF TT™.


 

Automatic Elliott Waves


Files:
EW_ABCD_PRO_fix.ex4  2978 kb
 

Automatic_analysis_lines.


 
Biantoro Kunarto:
I want to know how many people from Indonesia is joining this forum. If you're from Indonesia, please comment this topic..Thank you..
I joined up a few minutes ago.I live in Bandung 
 

Trailing Take profit

Expert advisor untuk mengambil profit trailing. Jika [TrailingSymbol] ditentukan, EA hanya akan bekerja dengan simbol ini. Jika [TrailingTicket] ditentukan, EA hanya akan bekerja sesuai dengan pesanan ini.

Files:
TrailingTakeProfit.mq4  3 kb
 

zz_fibo_generator


Files:
zz_fibo_generator.mq4  13 kb
1...282283284285286287288289290291292293294295296...614
New comment