Please MQL5 Support Team Please Help me about purchase the product in mql5 its too hard to deposit in mql5
I think MQL5 support team is not able to help. How they will help?
If it is stated about phone number so provide phone number in your profile
and verify it (if not possible to verity by sms on phone - use telegram installed on your computer).
- www.metatrader5.com
Hi,
I tried to get the one-month VPS rental for $10 but my payment didn't go through. I have been trying fro 3days but not going through. Please help me.
Thanks.
Hi,
I tried to get the one-month VPS rental for $10 but my payment didn't go through. I have been trying fro 3days but not going through. Please help me.
Thanks.
Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left side of your MT4/5 terminal window.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chelseaetflizzy/accounting/choosein
Hello, I have a question. Why when purchasing, I don't have the option to choose a deposit made in MQL5? Could the reason be that I don't have enough money deposited? I want to buy an indicator. However, it only displays card payments and other payment types. However, there is no possibility of purchasing using the deposit that I have already paid. What could be the reason?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tatke/accounting
If MQL5 payment method is not appeared in your Metatrader to use so it may be for the several reasons, and one of the reason is the following:
check your Community tab filling in Metatrader, and other reason - install Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge on your computer, or any other reasons related to your OS for example.
- www.mql5.com
If you deposited fund to your forum account/profile so you can see them here
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tatke/accounting
If MQL5 payment method is not appeared in your Metatrader to use so it may be for the several reasons, and one of the reason is the following:
check your Community tab filling in Metatrader, and other reason - install Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge on your computer, or any other reasons related to your OS for example.
Thank you, it helped! Have a nice day and a million green pips <3
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I want to purchase Indicator but I cannot deposit in MQL5 After I deposit 50 usd but the indicator price is 98 USD and then I will deposit again to account but it said y ou need to provide a phone number in your mql5.com Profile. Please try to repeat the transaction after phone number verification.
please help me.