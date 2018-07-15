New MetaTrader 5 build 1870: Adding symbols to Market Watch by ISIN

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New MetaTrader 5 build 1870: Adding symbols to Market Watch by ISIN

The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on June 26, 2018. The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Search for trading symbols by ISIN (International Securities Identification Number) has been added in the Market Watch window. Now, you can add symbols using three methods: by name, description and ISIN.



  2. Terminal: Fixed user interface slowdown when changing a trading account password.
  3. Terminal: Fixed occasional CPU load increase caused by the client terminal.
  4. MQL5: Fixed passing of custom HTTP headers in the WebRequest function.
  5. MQL5: Fixed behavior of the Bars function in cases when the range beginning and end dates are the same. Now, if there is a bar, the function returns 1. In earlier versions, the function unconditionally returned 0.
  6. Tester: Fixed start of single testing in the visual mode after a forward optimization.
  7. Tester: Fixed sorting of optimization results. Now sorting takes into account passes with incorrect input parameters (INIT_INCORRECT_PARAMETERS) and those having no profit factor.
  8. Tester: Fixed recalculation of genetic optimization graph after changing the optimization criterion.
  9. Documentation has been updated.
The update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
 

Great does this mean that the unworkable post and prefixes added to this by broker are also gone ?

 

With this new build, the scaling is unbearable on my terminal- again.  I believe this also happened 3 builds ago and was fixed with the one before this build (I could be off by a build...) Anyway...this affects many things:

  1. I can no longer zoom in as far as I used to to really hone in on fine, real time price action.
  2. ALL lines on the charts are barely visible (I use black background.)
  3. I have a custom grid that draws lines at 10 point increments (DJIA) instead of the default scaling grid lines.  I can't even see them (indigo on black) unless I increase the line weight from 1 to 3!
  4. Indicator lines are barely visible and have to increase the line weight.

Am I missing a new setting?

Also...it would be nice to get some warning via the News/Mailbox before updates are released (I suppose I could just hold off on the update...which is what I plan to do moving forward.)  I have been doing live trading (and doing quite well) and now I have to go back to testing!  Fortunately I didn't take a huge loss due to some other "glitch" that I have yet to identify.

Also fortunately, I have a dedicated testing system that I will do future updates on prior to doing so on my live system.


Thanks,

Dan

P.S. I DO appreciate all the work that goes into this!!!

 
Sounds like Windows DPI issue. Windows 10 has two DPI/zoom settings plus one of graphic card driver, you may want to check if all three have same settings. It's a bit easier on older versions (only one of Windows and of graphic card).
 
I use new build 1870, and see one problem: CopyTime not work on custom chart which have not tick data.
 
Nguyen Nga:
I use new build 1870, and see one problem: CopyTime not work on custom chart which have not tick data.

write to the service desk informing them about this possible issue.

 
did this update include ilow, ilowest, ihigh and ihighest functions?
 
the help files just got update, these functions are finally included. what are functions are added?
 
Dua Yong Rew:
did this update include ilow, ilowest, ihigh and ihighest functions?

They were included in 1860 already. You may read full news and functions list in the corresponding announce.

 
Stanislav Korotky:

They were included in 1860 already. You may read full news and functions list in the corresponding announce.

I miss two updates

 

Terminal/Help/What's New is the generic link for changes in latest version (and all the ones before it).

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes

What's new in MetaTrader 5
What's new in MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 5 build 1870: adding symbols to Market Watch by ISIN Terminal Search for trading symbols by ISIN (International Securities Identification Number) has been added in the Market Watch window. Now, you can add symbols using three methods: by name, description and ISIN. Fixed user interface slowdown when changing a trading account...
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