New MetaTrader 5 build 1870: Adding symbols to Market Watch by ISIN
Great does this mean that the unworkable post and prefixes added to this by broker are also gone ?
With this new build, the scaling is unbearable on my terminal- again. I believe this also happened 3 builds ago and was fixed with the one before this build (I could be off by a build...) Anyway...this affects many things:
- I can no longer zoom in as far as I used to to really hone in on fine, real time price action.
- ALL lines on the charts are barely visible (I use black background.)
- I have a custom grid that draws lines at 10 point increments (DJIA) instead of the default scaling grid lines. I can't even see them (indigo on black) unless I increase the line weight from 1 to 3!
- Indicator lines are barely visible and have to increase the line weight.
Am I missing a new setting?
Also...it would be nice to get some warning via the News/Mailbox before updates are released (I suppose I could just hold off on the update...which is what I plan to do moving forward.) I have been doing live trading (and doing quite well) and now I have to go back to testing! Fortunately I didn't take a huge loss due to some other "glitch" that I have yet to identify.
Also fortunately, I have a dedicated testing system that I will do future updates on prior to doing so on my live system.
Thanks,
Dan
P.S. I DO appreciate all the work that goes into this!!!
I use new build 1870, and see one problem: CopyTime not work on custom chart which have not tick data.
write to the service desk informing them about this possible issue.
Terminal/Help/What's New is the generic link for changes in latest version (and all the ones before it).
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes
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New MetaTrader 5 build 1870: Adding symbols to Market Watch by ISIN
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on June 26, 2018. The new version features the following changes: