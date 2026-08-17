MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 4

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Beta version 5675

Bug show profit



 
There's a proxy issue in builds 5660-5675. When adding a proxy server with a login and password after restarting the program, the software asks for the login and password again.
 
Luu Tuan Trung # :

Beta version 5675

Bug show profit



same with me, also total profit also has an additional 0


 

Price lines (Bid/Ask/Last) disappear on some charts and there is no way to bring them back without resetting the chart and losing all work. The line's price marker on the scale also disappears with the line.

What's the point of stuffing MT5 with all these neural network junk while the basic functionality is broken

Please, revisit your priorities!

 
Luu Tuan Trung #:

Beta version 5675

Bug show profit



I have the same problem too

 
Luu Tuan Trung #:

Beta version 5675

Bug show profit



Biantoro Kunarto #:

same with me, also total profit also has an additional 0


Lynfield #:

I have the same problem too

Reported to MetaQuotes.
 

also get strange value as profit aster last update.

profit

 

Build 5677, proxy issue still persists(Login and password are not loaded from settings)

2026.03.11 20:51:22.687 Network 'account': connect to ***-Server 2 through proxy failed (Socks5 - enter login & password to logon)


 

I have an issue with Build 5677

After update to the build5677, my Data Folder changed to

"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5"


I Uninstall and install new downloaded version, but the data folder is not on default path:

C:\Users\<User>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<InstanceID>\MQL5


All my experts, indicators, scripts, template is in AppData folder and i dont want to move them to "Program Files"

 
AvMehdi #:

I have an issue with Build 5677

After update to the build5677, my Data Folder changed to

"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5"


I Uninstall and install new downloaded version, but the data folder is not on default path:

C:\Users\<User>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<InstanceID>\MQL5


All my experts, indicators, scripts, template is in AppData folder and i dont want to move them to "Program Files"

It's Not metatrader error or error!

I found the problem after more than 2 hours struggling.

The problem was "An app turned off UAC of windows" and metatrader allowed to write data in Program Files, instead of App Data.

Now UAC is turned on, and everything are good now.

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