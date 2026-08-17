MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 10
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https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases
https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases
Unfortunately I don't have x64 version, only AVX2. If someone can provide me the x64 files I will add them.
There is no difference between Slow Complete Algorithm and Fast Genetic Based Algorithm.
There is no difference between Slow Complete Algorithm and Fast Genetic Based Algorithm.
Because you configured too small number of combinations. Genetics are switched off (as a nonsense) for small numbers. When it will be millions, you'll see the difference.
No, it's not because of that. There are millions of combinations.
You have too much combinations for the "Slow complete algorithm" so it switched automatically to Genetic Algo.
From help.
You have too much combinations for the "Slow complete algorithm" so it switched automatically to Genetic Algo.
From help.
Thank you for your support!