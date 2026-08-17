MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 10

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Nguyen Van Luong #:
Please give me the download link for the portable of version 5 build 5660 (x64). Thank you so much!

https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases
Thank you for your support!
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases
Unfortunately I don't have x64 version, only AVX2. If someone can provide me the x64 files I will add them.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Unfortunately I don't have x64 version, only AVX2. If someone can provide me the x64 files I will add them.
I was mistaken.
[Deleted]  

There is no difference between Slow Complete Algorithm and Fast Genetic Based Algorithm.


 
Vasile Verdes #:

There is no difference between Slow Complete Algorithm and Fast Genetic Based Algorithm.

Because you configured too small number of combinations. Genetics are switched off (as a nonsense) for small numbers. When it will be millions, you'll see the difference.
[Deleted]  
Stanislav Korotky #:
Because you configured too small number of combinations. Genetics are switched off (as a nonsense) for small numbers. When it will be millions, you'll see the difference.
No, it's not because of that. There are millions of combinations.
 
Vasile Verdes #:
No, it's not because of that. There are millions of combinations.

You have too much combinations for the "Slow complete algorithm" so it switched automatically to Genetic Algo.

From help.

The genetic optimization mode is automatically enabled when the total number of optimization steps exceeds 100 million.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #:

You have too much combinations for the "Slow complete algorithm" so it switched automatically to Genetic Algo.

From help.

This works. I set it to less than 100M, and now it works. Thanks!
 
Nguyen Van Luong #:
Thank you for your support!
Thank you 
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